Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault announced before the team’s game against the LA Clippers that Darius Bazley will be coming off the bench. Daigneault mentioned that the move is not a permanent decision and it is a fluid situation but says that the decision was not a reactionary one. Daigneault cites that this move could help bring the best out of Bazley — who has been inconsistent on the offensive side of the ball as he has averaged 8.5 on 43.1 effective field goal percentage and 6.3 rebounds in 27 starts this season.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO