ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Executive Calvin Ball on Monday pledged $8 million to provide bonuses to the county’s educators. The $8 million, which will come from Howard County’s share of American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds, is meant to reward the efforts of Howard County Public Schools teachers and staff. “For our teachers and support staff, these past two years have been especially grueling, and I believe we must retain those committed educators that make our school system among the best in the nation,” Ball said in a letter to the Board of Education. Ball also asked the board to consider...

HOWARD COUNTY, MD ・ 12 HOURS AGO