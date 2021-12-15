ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Cotton mocks Biden admin claim that inflation is fault of ‘meat conglomerates’

By Fox News Staff
Fox News
Fox News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration seems to be full of excuses to explain inflated prices for items that Americans purchase every day, U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., says. Cotton’s remarks came Tuesday night during an appearance on Fox News’...

Comments / 30

David Stoner
5d ago

Funny how inflation has a record of sky rocketing under Democrats policies and forces people to become more dependent on government programs becoming a slave to the government with their masters being the Democrats just like in the past

Reply(4)
7
chip sholler
6d ago

Can Biden just look in a mirror and see the stem of the nation's problems just once and the media not lie for him.

Reply(1)
14
Larry Brown
5d ago

These people will never take the blame for anything. It’s disgusting how they try to run the country. Please dear Lord help us all.

Reply
7
Fox News

Harris contrasts with Biden, refuses to blame unvaccinated for COVID waves

Vice President Kamala Harris refused to blame the unvaccinated for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a noticeably different stance than has been taken by President Biden. "I don't think this is a moment to talk about fault," Harris said during an interview with CBS when pressed on the matter. "It is no one's fault that this virus hit our shores or hit the world. … It is more about individual power and responsibility and the decisions that everyone has the choice to make."
The Independent

Why Democrats are stuck with Joe Manchin – even as he keeps foiling Biden’s agenda

Democrats in the House of Representatives and Senate spent plenty of time cursing Sen Joe Manchin’s name after he came out against their proposed Build Back Better legislation, and with good reason. With only 50 votes in the upper chamber, Democrats need every member of their caucus to vote in line, and, as a conservative Democrat from a staunchly Republican state, Mr Manchin has become the gatekeeper for any Democratic policy. Even if he weren’t the 50th vote, as chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, he would hold an incredible amount of power.But as the White House...
Fox News

Ted Cruz says he is leading effort to 'stop every dumb--- thing' Biden, Democrat leaders are doing

PHOENIX, Ariz. – Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Monday deployed some colorful language to describe the work of President Biden and Democratic leaders. Asked during his appearance at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest here what he is doing to help Republicans get elected across the country ahead of the 2022 midterms, Cruz said: "There are really three things I'm focused on right now in the Senate. Number one is leading the fight stop every dumb--- thing Biden and Pelosi and Schumer are doing."
Fox News

Ted Cruz warns Dem nastiness towards Manchin could backfire: 'We would welcome him' into the Republican Party

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, hailed his Democratic colleague Joe Manchin, W. Va., following his shocking declaration he could not support Build Back Better. "I think Joe's decision was the right decision. I think it's a really big deal," Cruz told Fox News on Monday at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest in Phoenix. "The Build Back Broke Bill was a disaster. It was a train wreck. It was Bernie Sanders' socialist budget. It was trillions in new spending, trillions in new debt, trillions in new taxes, it would have driven inflation through the roof. We've already got inflation exploding across the country. And it was reckless and irresponsible. And you know what, the people of West Virginia don't want it. Manchin did the right thing. He actually represented the men and women of his state."
Business Insider

Manchin 'refused' to take White House call as top Biden officials sought to 'head him off' before tanking the Build Back Better bill on Fox News: report

Manchin "refused to take a call from White House staff" before his Build Back Better announcement, per Politico. Less than half an hour before his Fox News interview, Manchin told an aide to call the White House. Biden officials tried to intercept Manchin but were unsuccessful, according to the report.
Fox News

McEnany rips Biden admin's 'stark warning' to the unvaccinated: Not the message of a 'great uniter'

"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany ripped President Biden for aiming to be a "uniter" before his anticipated speech where he is expected to warn unvaccinated Americans. McEnany made those remarks on Monday, highlighting a White House statement which claims the unvaccinated will endure a "winter of severe illness and death" since they did not receive the shot.
The Independent

‘They know what it is’: Joe Manchin cryptically blames White House staff for failure in BBB negotiations

Senator Joe Manchin cryptically blamed White House staff for his opposition to President Joe Biden’s proposed Build Back Better legislation, in an interview with WV Metro News. “I just got to the wit's end,” he told host Hoppy Kercheval on Monday. He added that the White House staff “drove some things and they put some things out that were absolutely inexcusable. They know what it is.”Mr Manchin’s words came after he told Fox News on Sunday that he would vote against Build Back Better, which includes funding for an expanded child tax credit, child care, universal preschool, provisions to combat...
Washington Post

Biden is foundering because Democrats made two major misjudgments

December 2021 is obviously not shaping up as President Biden had planned. Last February, Biden told a CNN town hall that “by next Christmas, I think we’ll be in a very different circumstance, God willing, than we are today. … A year from now, I think that there’ll be significantly fewer people having to be socially distanced, having to wear a mask.” Instead, America will be getting a very nasty Christmas present of the omicron variant. More contagious than anything seen so far, it’s clearly able to evade at least some of the immune defenses acquired from vaccines or prior infection.
HuffingtonPost

Trump Ally Peter Navarro Says The Jan. 6 Coup Conspiracy Part Out Loud

Former U.S. trade adviser and staunch Donald Trump supporter Peter Navarro revealed his knowledge this week of what appeared to be a significant plot to overthrow a legitimate presidential election. In an appearance on former White House strategist Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast Thursday, Navarro praised Bannon as a “hero”...
