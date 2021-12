As the Brooklyn Nets played their last two games, they had numerous players exceed their normal playing minutes because the rest of the roster is in health and safety protocols. Many of these individuals are performing at an incredible level, but the majority of the scoring and leadership roles are tasked to one of the best scorers ever Kevin Durant. As it seems unsustainable for Durant to play this amount of minutes for the rest of the season, the Nets have adjusted their stance as they have allowed Kyrie Irving to suit up for eligible away games.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO