General Strike In Italy: Mario Draghi’s First Test On The Street

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Italian Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, has received numerous praises in editorials in the international press about his management in the nearly 10 months that he has been in charge of the country. Its ability to hold together an impossible coalition, which ranges from the populist ultra-right of Matteo Salvini’s League...

Washington Times

Italy’s harsh COVID measures test new prime minister’s popularity

ROME | Somewhat at odds with its reputation for less-than-stellar public administration, Italy has reacted quickly to the emergency of the coronavirus’ omicron variant. Italy was the first country in the European Union to shut down travel from seven southern African countries. The government coronavirus task force pivoted to confront the new threat, further tightening what had already been Europe’s strictest anti-COVID-19 measures.
Italy strike call splits unions, surprises government

ROME (Reuters) – Two of Italy’s largest unions have called a national strike to protest against the government’s 2022 budget, splitting the labour movement and angering Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s allies. The CGIL and UIL unions called the one-day stoppage for Dec. 16, saying in a statement released late Monday...
Italy's Draghi will meet Germany's Scholz in coming days - statement

ROME, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi will meet the new German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, in the coming days, a government statement said following a phone conversation between the two leaders. "Prime Minister Draghi congratulated Chancellor Scholz for the start of his mandate," the statement said. Reporting...
Italy’s Draghi says EU must ask Russia to reduce tensions with Ukraine

ROME (Reuters) – Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said the European Union must ask Russia to urgently reduce tensions with Ukraine when EU leaders meet in Brussels on Thursday. Addressing the Italian Chamber of Deputies ahead of the summit, Draghi said the bloc “must unanimously renew its support for...
Matteo Salvini
Mario Draghi
Italy’s Draghi hints at contribution from energy firms to curbing prices

ROME (Reuters) – Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Wednesday that energy companies that have made profits may have to contribute to efforts to curb increases in bills for households and companies. With international energy prices continuing to rise, Draghi told parliament the government was ready to provide...
Italy’s Salvini says Draghi should remain PM, not be next president

ROME (Reuters) – Italian right-wing leader Matteo Salvini said on Friday that Prime Minister Mario Draghi should remain in his current role and not become head of state when the position comes free early next year. Parliament will convene to choose a new president in January, and the former...
ECB policymakers warn against inflation complacency

FRANKFURT, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank may be underestimating inflation risks, a diverse group of policymakers said on Friday, just hours after the bank extended stimulus measures to keep boosting price pressures. Inflation has exceeded even the most pessimistic forecasts in recent months and the ECB nearly...
Omicron: Netherlands Shuts Cinemas for One Month, Ireland Imposes Curfew

The Netherlands has followed Denmark and put all its cinemas back into lockdown as part of new measures aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus. The Dutch government announced the new measures, which took effect Sunday morning, in a bid to preempt an expected surge of COVID-19 cases as the new omicron variant of the virus spreads across the country. The lockdown, which began at 5 a.m. local time Sunday morning and is set to run until Jan. 14, applies to all cultural institutions, as well as schools, universities and non-essential shops. The Netherlands had been under a COVID curfew, with...
Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
Europe
Rome, IT
Taiwan loses another ally to China

The Biden administration denounced Nicaragua on Thursday night for switching diplomatic allegiance from Taiwan to China. Why it matters: China's government has for the past several years been chipping away at Taiwan's legitimacy on the world stage and attempted to further isolate Taipei by pressuring companies and other countries to stop treating the self-governing island as a sovereign nation.
Small Arms And Ammunition From The United States Arrive In Ukraine

(CNN) – Part of a $ 60 million security assistance package, which includes small arms and ammunition, was delivered to Ukraine on Thursday, according to a State Department official in the Office of Political-Military Affairs, but a final delivery containing four mortar radars is scheduled for early next year.
Taiwan votes against reimposing US pork ban

Taiwan on Saturday voted against reimposing a ban on US pork in a contentious referendum that tested trade ties with Washington as the island seeks to expand its international presence. It comes as Taiwan tries to expand its presence on the international stage in the face of efforts by China to isolate the island.
