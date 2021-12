Short and sweet today because we’re not getting into COVID for a day. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Raptors vs. Santa Cruz Warriors was more exciting than it had any right to be, mostly because Fred VanVleet put on one of the most impressive passing clinics of his career, and also because Scottie Barnes played like some lab-created Chris Webber-Magic Johnson hybrid. This kid is simply ridiculous.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO