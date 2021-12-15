ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Is Terra (Luna) So Resistant To Crypto Meltdown That Is Inflicting Misery On Bitcoin, Ethereum Holders?

By Shivdeep Dhaliwal
Benzinga
Benzinga
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) has risen nearly 14% in the span of the last 30 days, despite major cryptocurrencies showing lackluster performance in the same period. What’s Moving? The token associated with the blockchain protocol, which uses fiat-pegged stablecoins to underpin global payment systems, rose 5.96% over 24 hours to $57.86 at...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luna
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Fiat#Btc#Ust#Twitter#Cointrendz
Motley Fool

Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy Before 2022

Ethereum's strengths practically make it a blue chip among cryptocurrencies. Good things are on the way with a major upgrade and new apps being built on the Ethereum blockchain. Ethereum is still risky, but its prospects should outweigh the risks. There are several cryptocurrencies that I think could be winners...
MARKETS
US News and World Report

The 10 Best Performing Cryptocurrencies of 2021

Cryptos "mooned" in 2021; here are the 10 best performing cryptocurrencies worth more than $10 billion. These 10 cryptocurrencies climbed more than 400% in 2021. As 2021 comes to a close, one of the biggest defining features of the year is the explosion of cryptocurrencies and their growing acceptance in the mainstream world. Bitcoin broke $68,000, and the first exchange-traded funds emerged to give investors exposure to it. Non-fungible tokens of bored apes sold for astounding amounts, and decentralized autonomous organizations popped up. All that is not to mention the explosion of whimsical pet-related coins. All in all, the total crypto market capitalization grew from $750 billion to more than $3 trillion in November and stood at $2.24 trillion on Dec. 16. A list of the best performing cryptocurrencies by percentage gain would include many that were valued at a fraction of a cent on Jan. 1, 2021, so we narrowed it down to the 10 best performing cryptocurrencies that had a market cap of more than $10 billion as of Dec. 16.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Market Data
Benzinga

Dogecoin Decreases More Than 4% Within 24 hours

Dogecoin’s (CRYPTO: DOGE) price has decreased 4.67% over the past 24 hours to $0.16. This is contrary to the coins performance over the past week where it has experienced an up-trend of 4.0%, moving from $0.16 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility...
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Knockoff Coin Is up 200% Today, Outshining Shiba Inu And Dogecoin

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Monday night after Shiba Inu rose and Dogecoin fell. What Happened: Shiba Inu Empire (CRYPTO: SHIBEMP) is up 207% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.000000001324 at press time. The coin has surged more than 200% against Bitcoin and Ethereum.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency TRON Down More Than 4% Within 24 hours

TRON’s (CRYPTO: TRX) price has decreased 4.49% over the past 24 hours to $0.08, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -11.0%, moving from $0.09 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for TRON over the past 24 hours (left) to...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Virtual Land Just Sold For $29K In The SandBox

What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $29,781, which is 2.60x the current floor price of 2.99 Ether (CRYPTO: ETH). The estate consists of 166,464 plots of land –– each plot is 2,500 square feet in the metaverse. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook's rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
RETAIL
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
22K+
Followers
93K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy