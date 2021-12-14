ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Report: Rockets patient with potential Eric Gordon trade, value his influence

By Ben DuBose
 6 days ago
Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

In each normal NBA calendar year, Dec. 15 marks the unofficial start of trade season, since that’s the date in which most players who signed during the previous offseason are also eligible to be dealt. In other words, teams are much more aware of the full landscape of possibilities.

That dynamic might lead some to wonder about the situation involving the Rockets and veteran guard Eric Gordon. After all, Gordon turns 33 years old on Christmas, and Houston is in the middle of a rebuilding movement prioritizing the development of young players like 21-year-old Kevin Porter Jr. and 19-year-olds Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun.

But the Rockets (9-18) have won 8 of their last 10 games, with Gordon as a big reason why, and they value what his presence means to those younger teammates, as well. As a result, while a trade is certainly possible by the Feb. 10, 2022 deadline, the Rockets aren’t rushing into things. With Gordon under contract for the 2022-23 season, as well, it would need to be a compelling offer to make it worthwhile.

After reiterating the obvious availability of John Wall in trades, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle explained Gordon’s situation:

There has not seemed a pressing inclination to move the next-highest-paid veterans on the roster, Eric Gordon and Christian Wood.

As was the case last summer, Gordon’s value seems greater to the Rockets on the floor than in whatever return he would draw in a trade. In December, teams tend to look for bargains. The Rockets, happy not just with Gordon’s play but the influence of his professionalism and work ethic on his young teammates, appear willing to be patient.

The odds favor a deal eventually getting done. Gordon grades out as one of the top defenders in the league, and he’s now shooting a remarkable 44.8% on 3-pointers. With teams craving 3&D wings — and particularly those with a history of playing well in big playoff moments — it would be a surprise if a title contender doesn’t pay the premium required to extract Gordon from Houston and give general manager Rafael Stone the type of future assets (prospects and/or draft considerations) that seemingly fit better with the rebuilding timeline of the Rockets.

But until such a deal happens — and Feigen opines that it is unlikely until teams feel more deadline pressure in February — the Rockets are happy to move forward with the status quo. The same holds true with 26-year-old big man Christian Wood, according to Feigen, who confirms a recent report that Wood isn’t untouchable but that the Rockets aren’t looking to move him. In other words, a high asking price needs to be met.

For now, the Rockets are not actively looking to move their most desirable players. They would certainly listen on veterans who are largely out of the current rotation, like Daniel Theis and David Nwaba, but for Gordon and Wood — who are clearly key players in the team’s current success — it could take until February (if then) for suitors to make the type of offer that Stone deems worthy of giving up that caliber of player.

If not, both are under contract for 2022-23 already, and the Rockets could simply revisit their situations over the 2022 offseason.

