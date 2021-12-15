GALLERY: Central Lafourche vs. Live Oak - Girls' Soccer

The visiting Indians dominate the Jaguars on the boards and pull away late in nonleague win in Hillsboro.No players, no problem. Playing without one of their key contributors, Lukas McNabb, the 5A Scappoose boys basketball team travelled to 6A Century and defeated the Jaguars 75-63 Friday night, Dec. 17, at Century High School. Junior post Skyler Schmidt led the Indians with 31 points and 10 rebounds, while senior Malcolm Harrison chipped-in 22 points to go along with 12 boards. But beyond the stat sheet it was their effort and overall gritty nature that propelled the visiting Indians to ultimately pull...
The South Lafourche girls' basketball team took a weekend road trip to the Baton Rouge area and further showcased why they're one of the best teams in the state in Class 4A. The Lady Tarpons won a pair of games at the Walker Tournament, beating Port Allen 57-41 on Friday before rolling past Dutchtown 58-36 on Saturday.
-- Just a sophomore, E.D. White's Jeffrey Diedrich made a huge impact on Friday's Division II State Championship Game. The bruising runner rushed 30 times for 115 yards in the game, helping to keep the Cardinals ahead of the sticks. He won Most Outstanding Player for E.D. White in the game.
Grace Witte is the energizer bunny for the McPherson High School girls soccer team. The speedy Witte is the fourth and final collegiate soccer signee for the Bullpups, as she inked with Central Community College of Nebraska. Both Sydney Achilles and Olivia Rodriguez joined Witte on Wednesday during the ceremony and earlier, Lauren Labertew signed with Fort Hays during the initial period.
Naperville North girls basketball faces Naperville Central in a crosstown classic where the Huskies demolish the Redhawks. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank. The visiting fans of Naperville North girls basketball are looking festive for girls hoops as the undefeated Huskies face rival Naperville Central. North looks to move to 11-0 on the season and it’s the final home game for Redhawk senior Ella McDonald, as she will graduate early.
The LSU men's basketball team started slow ... again. But they finished by overcoming it with smothering defense that grounded another opponent into submission. The No. 19 Tigers beat Louisiana Tech 66-57 on Saturday night in Ruston, overcoming an 8-point halftime deficit to improve to 11-0 on the season. LSU...
Christmas is still a week away, but the Nicholls State University men’s basketball team put on quite the fireworks show with its offense on Saturday against Mississippi Valley State. The Colonels dominated offensively, storming out to a 104-73 non-conference win, improving to 8-4 on the season. It was Nicholls’...
