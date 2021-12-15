ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Yields five goals in loss

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Koskinen allowed five goals on 25 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Maple Leafs. Koskinen's losing skid...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Oilers' Connor McDavid: Goal and assist in win

McDavid scored an empty-net goal on four shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Kraken. McDavid helped out on a Colton Sceviour goal in the second period and then sealed the win himself in the third. This was McDavid's second straight multi-point game -- he's out of his recent mini-slump. The superstar has 17 goals, 32 assists, 109 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 29 appearances.
NHL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mark Madden's Hot Take: Evan Rodrigues deserves to stay on Penguins' top line

Pascal Dupuis was a nondescript talent before playing on a line with Sidney Crosby. Skating with Crosby made him a legit top-six winger. Chris Kunitz was average before playing on a line with Crosby. Skating with Crosby turned Kunitz into a first-team NHL All-Star and Olympic gold medalist. Crosby can’t...
NHL
Mikko Koskinen
CBS Sports

Devils' Akira Schmid: Leaks five goals in loss

Schmid allowed five goals on 31 shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Red Wings. Schmid had no answer for the Red Wings' top line, as Dylan Larkin had a hat trick and Tyler Bertuzzi added two goals. The Devils' defense, down two regulars due to COVID-19 protocols, allowed a few too many odd-man rushes. Schmid has allowed 10 goals on 68 shots through three appearances, though he'll likely continue to split starts with Jon Gillies until Mackenzie Blackwood (neck) returns.
NHL
CBS Boston

All Boston Bruins Games Postponed Through December 26

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins will not be playing any games until after December 26. The announcement was made Saturday “as a result of additional positive cases and concern with the continued spread of COVID-19.” Training facilities will also be closed until further notice. On Friday, two postponements for the Bruins were announced: the team’s Saturday game in Montreal against the Canadiens and the home game against the Avalanche on Thursday, December 23. Sunday’s game against the Ottawa Senators and Tuesday’s game against Carolina will need to be rescheduled as well. Tickets for that will remain valid for the rescheduled date, which is yet to be determined. As of Friday, the team’s COVID list included Oskar Steen, captain Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, Craig Smith, Jeremy Swayman, Trent Frederic, and Anton Blidh.
NHL
#Oilers#Gaa#The Maple Leafs#Finn
CBS Sports

Devils' Jon Gillies: Yields three goals in loss

Gillies allowed three goals on 22 shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Penguins. Gillies' Devils debut was a low-event game, as the teams combined for just 41 shots on goal. He's now 0-1-1 this season -- he took an overtime loss in his lone game with the Blues on Dec. 12. Until Mackenzie Blackwood (neck) is ready to return, Gillies will split duties in the crease with Akira Schmid. They may be auditioning for the backup job in this stretch, as Jonathan Bernier (hip) is expected to be sidelined long-term.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Connor McMichael: Pots goal in loss

McMichael scored a goal on three shots and added five hits in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Kings. McMichael saw a season-low 6:18 of ice time despite scoring a goal for the first time since Nov. 30. The 20-year-old is up to four tallies, nine points, 60 shots on net and a minus-2 rating in 29 contests, though his playing time has trended down in December. That suggests he could be a player that exits the lineup once the Capitals get some forwards out of COVID-19 protocols.
NHL
WGR550

Tuch to play his first game as a Sabre on Monday

Tage Thompson didn’t participate in practice. Granato said, “We didn’t know if he’d be in or out. We want to take a further look at him to make sure we’re not putting him in a spot that could make things worse.” Thompson isn’t ruled out for Monday.
NHL
Toronto Maple Leafs
Edmonton Oilers
CBS Sports

Islanders' Mathew Barzal: No game Thursday

Barzal (COVID-19 protocols) and the Islanders won't play the Capitals on Thursday due to a COVID-19 related postponement, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports. The Islanders will now be off until Dec. 27 at the earliest. Barzal leads the team with 17 points through 23 games with nine of those coming in his last six appearances.
NHL
ClickOnDetroit.com

Red Wings paused through Dec. 26, NHL stops cross-border games

The NHL and its players association temporarily clamped down on teams crossing the Canadian border and shut down operations of two more teams on Sunday for a total of seven in hopes of salvaging the season as COVID-19 outbreaks spread across the league. The Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto...
NHL
93.7 The Fan

Penguins take sixth straight win in OT over Sabres

Riding a five game winning streak, the Pittsburgh Penguins looked to finish off their home stand strong against the Buffalo Sabres. Not the same Sabres team that couldn’t buy a win last season, instead a Buffalo team that has started off solid
NHL

