Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Logs assist Tuesday

 6 days ago

Liljegren posted an assist in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Oilers. Liljegren set up T.J. Brodie's first...

STARS' TANNER KERO STRETCHERED OFF THE ICE AFTER A HIT FROM BLACKHAWKS BRETT CONNOLLY (W/VIDEO)

Another night in the NHL and another guy stretchered off the ice. We seem to be seeing this more than usual in 2020-21. In Saturday's game between the Dallas Stars and Chicago Blackhawks, Brett Connolly just steamrolled Tanner Kero. Kero was out before he hit the ice, and the fall wasn't pleasant either. The announcers referenced Jacob Trouba's recent hit on the Blackhawks Jujhar Kaira. Khaira was carried out of the arena on a stretcher. The main difference between that one and Connolly's hit is Trouba's was clean. Connolly's was most definitely interference as Kero never touched the puck. Hopefully, he will be ok. Connolly was a given a five minute major for interference, and a game misconduct.
4 Wild Players Who Probably Won’t Return Next Season

The 2021-22 NHL season has been going better than anyone could’ve ever expected for the Minnesota Wild. While the race in the Central Division is tight, the Wild are currently leading the division with a 19-8-2 record, good for 40 points. However, even though the Wild are exceeding expectations and the team is playing well, it doesn’t mean that every player will return next season. Whether it’s at the trade deadline or in the offseason, players will be moved or let go of as Minnesota will need to pay some of its pending free agents. Here’s a look at three Wild players who probably won’t return for the 2022-23 NHL season.
Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
Penguins take sixth straight win in OT over Sabres

Riding a five game winning streak, the Pittsburgh Penguins looked to finish off their home stand strong against the Buffalo Sabres. Not the same Sabres team that couldn’t buy a win last season, instead a Buffalo team that has started off solid
Timothy Liljegren
Sheldon Keefe
More Maple Leafs in Covid Protocol

This post is in progress, refresh for updates. In this media availability, Kyle Dubas gives a timeline on the Maple Leafs outbreak. It’s very interesting to hear the testing timeline. The important part is this:. Two of the four [Maple Leafs players who have tested positive - Wayne Simmonds,...
Tuch to play his first game as a Sabre on Monday

Tage Thompson didn’t participate in practice. Granato said, “We didn’t know if he’d be in or out. We want to take a further look at him to make sure we’re not putting him in a spot that could make things worse.” Thompson isn’t ruled out for Monday.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Edmonton Oilers
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: No game Thursday

Barzal (COVID-19 protocols) and the Islanders won't play the Capitals on Thursday due to a COVID-19 related postponement, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports. The Islanders will now be off until Dec. 27 at the earliest. Barzal leads the team with 17 points through 23 games with nine of those coming in his last six appearances.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Red Wings paused through Dec. 26, NHL stops cross-border games

The NHL and its players association temporarily clamped down on teams crossing the Canadian border and shut down operations of two more teams on Sunday for a total of seven in hopes of salvaging the season as COVID-19 outbreaks spread across the league. The Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto...
