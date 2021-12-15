ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Keeps surging with two goals

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Matthews scored twice on four shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Oilers. During his...

www.cbssports.com

NHL

Maple Leafs Place Two Players In Covid-19 Protocol

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that forwards Alexander Kerfoot and John Tavares have been placed into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. For precautionary reasons, today's practice in Vancouver has been cancelled. Maple Leafs players and traveling staff were tested yesterday in Vancouver and the club was informed of the testing...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

NHL postpones next two games for Maple Leafs and Canucks

The NHL has postponed the next two games for the Toronto Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canucks. Both the Leafs and Canucks are currently experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak with nine players in COVID-19 protocol and were scheduled to play on Saturday. The league has also postponed Toronto's next game on Sunday against the Seattle Kraken and Vancouver's game on Sunday against the Arizona Coyotes.
NHL
Person
Auston Matthews
kingstonthisweek.com

Canucks and Leafs add players to COVID-19 list ahead of Saturday showdown

The Vancouver Canucks will be looking for their seventh straight victory under new coach Bruce Boudreau on Saturday when they face the Toronto Maple Leafs at Rogers Arena, but they’ll be doing it without Tyler Motte. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues...
NHL
CBS Miami

NHL Postpones All Florida Panthers Games For A Week Amid COVID Surge

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – About a half dozen Florida Panthers players are in COVID-19 protocols, which has now led the NHL to postpone the teams’ games through Dec. 25. The NHL is also postponing all games for the Colorado Avalanche amid worsening COVID-19 test results across the league. The postponements coming “due to concern with the number of positive cases within the last two days as well as concern for continued COVID spread in the coming days,” said the National Hockey League. The League also said the Calgary Flames would remain shutdown at least through Dec. 23. The training facilities for all three teams have been closed. In all, Calgary has had six games postponed, the Avalanche four and the Panthers three. The Panthers’ postponed games include Dec. 18 at Minnesota; Dec. 21 at Chicago; Dec. 23 vs. Nashville. The League is in the process of reviewing and revising the teams’ regular season schedules. The rise of COVID-19 cases around the NHL could affect the league’s plans to allow its players to participate in the Winter Olympics in China in February.
NHL
#Oilers#Maple Leafs
WGR550

Sabres comeback attempt falls short in OT

With a chance to complete a perfect three-game road trip, a Buffalo Sabres comeback was thwarted in overtime by the Penguins. Jeff Carter’s game-winning tally in the extra frame sent the Sabres back to Buffalo on the wrong side of 3-2 finish.
NHL
NBC4 Columbus

Blaming omicron variant, NHL resumes daily COVID-19 testing

The NHL reintroduced stricter COVID-19 protocols Saturday that include daily testing and other steps in a bid to limit a growing outbreak among players and team personnel. The enhanced protocols will be put into effect immediately and last through Jan. 1 with an evaluation of their impact no later than Jan. 7. The move follows discussions […]
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
The Hockey Writers

4 Wild Players Who Probably Won’t Return Next Season

The 2021-22 NHL season has been going better than anyone could’ve ever expected for the Minnesota Wild. While the race in the Central Division is tight, the Wild are currently leading the division with a 19-8-2 record, good for 40 points. However, even though the Wild are exceeding expectations and the team is playing well, it doesn’t mean that every player will return next season. Whether it’s at the trade deadline or in the offseason, players will be moved or let go of as Minnesota will need to pay some of its pending free agents. Here’s a look at three Wild players who probably won’t return for the 2022-23 NHL season.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Dubas says two Maple Leafs players with COVID-19 are experiencing symptoms

Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas says two of four players who tested positive for COVID-19 are asymptomatic, one has mild symptoms, while another has a fever, chills and body aches. Dubas said on a Zoom call with reporters that the team did a round of rapid tests Saturday,...
NHL

