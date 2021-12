ALLIANCE, Ohio – The Westminster women's basketball team lost, 78-58, on the road against Mount Union in a nonconference game on Saturday afternoon. As the first quarter concluded, Mount Union (3-4) held a 22-12 lead. Junior Camden Hergenrother (Salem, OH / Cardinal Mooney) scored six points in the first. At intermission, the Purple Raiders led Westminster (3-4), 42-28. As for Hergenrother, she scored another six points in the second. In the second half, the Purple Raiders maintained their double-digit lead for the remainder of the game.

