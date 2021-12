BOSTON -- The Golden State Warriors are resting Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and several other players in advance of Saturday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after Friday's 111-107 win over the Boston Celtics that he would discuss the possibility with GM Bob Myers of resting some veterans as the Warriors enter into the second night of a back-to-back at the end of a five game East Coast swing.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO