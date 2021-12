The ingredients you find during Destiny 2’s The Dawning holiday event will be used in your Holiday Oven to craft delicious baked goods to give to many of the characters in the game. The only way to find these ingredients is by eliminating enemies, and the rarer materials require that you do this in a specific way. If you’re looking for Multifaceted Flavors for Bright-dusted Snowballs for Tess, you have to go about in a particular way. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Multifaceted Flavors in Destiny 2 and how to farm them best.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO