Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal has been one of the biggest names in tennis since the last 15 years. He has been very consistent and is considered one of the Greatest of all time. But off late, Nadal has struggled a lot with injuries. Ever since losing the French Open semifinal to Novak Djokovic this year, Nadal has played just 2 competitive tour matches. His foot niggle aggravated into an injury which forced him to end his season early.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO