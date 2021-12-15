Jack Bommarito scores 23, Ryan clips Little Elm in 4 OTs

Welcome to varsity, Jack Bommarito. You can stay.

The Ryan Raiders certainly wouldn’t be celebrating like they are right now if it weren’t for Bommarito. The junior guard, playing in just his 10th varsity game on Tuesday against Little Elm, poured in 23 points and six 3-pointers in a game that in the blink of an eye went from being a down-to-the-wire finish in regulation to a 75-73 Raiders’ win in four overtimes.

Bommarito was 6-of-10 from beyond the arc, with three of those coming in the extra frames.

“It wasn’t just six of 10 — a few of those were timely,” Ryan coach Bryce Overstreet said. “For him to step up in that moment … it’s easy to hit a 3 in the first quarter; it’s a bit more difficult to do it in the third overtime.

“I’m just really proud of our guys. Welcome to basketball season.”

Bommarito agreed, adding that he knew he had to make the shots when his teammates gave him the chance.

“My shot is something I work on every day. My teammates found me, and I made shots. That’s all there is to it.”

Bommarito’s performance wasn’t the only big one for Ryan. Senior Marcette Lawson came off the bench to finish with 18 points. Elijah Thomas chipped in eight, four coming in the final minute of the fourth overtime frame to seal the win. Overall, eight different players scored for the Raiders on an otherwise balanced scoring night.

Not to be outdone, Little Elm got 18 points from Isaac Berry, 14 from Darius Johnson and 13 from Ibrahima Diallo.

But those individual performances nearly got lost in the shuffle by the craziness of the game itself.

Ryan (6-4) had a 10-point lead at halftime and thought it had the Lobos dead to rights in regulation when Diallo sent the crowd into a tizzy with an improbable off-balance 3-pointer at the buzzer. The shot, which came from between the scorer’s table and the Little Elm bench, tied the score at 55 and pushed the game to the first overtime.

Ryan again led by three in the extra frame. But with 4.4 seconds left, Little Elm’s Cooper Macaulay was fouled while shooting a 3-pointer for the tie. He missed the shot but made all three free throws to tie the game at 60 and force a second overtime.

Little Elm then took a 62-60 lead in that second OT but quickly fell behind on a trey from Bommarito. Diallo struck again to regain the lead for the Lobos only to see Ryan extend the game on a free throw in the closing seconds.

The back-and-forth slugfest appeared to have finally come to an end when Bommarito opened the third OT with a 3-pointer. Lawson followed with a shot in the lane plus the foul to give Ryan a 70-66 lead. It was the largest lead either team had managed since the four-minute mark of the fourth quarter.

Little Elm came right back, however, and with the game tied at 71, both teams went to a fourth overtime.

Ryan finally secured the win when a Little Elm player slipped while trying to get in position to score. Ryan recovered the ball with five seconds left and, after missing a free throw, had to dodge one last Little Elm shot at the buzzer for the win.

“You never want to wake up and think you’re going to go to four overtimes with a team,” Bommarito said. “But what happens, happens. We had to go out there and make plays and win a basketball game. I think a lot of it comes down to how my teammates kept fighting. There were times where we were tired, but we fought through and stuck it out in the end.”

STEVE GAMEL can be reached at 469-360-3611 and via Twitter at @NewspaperSteve.