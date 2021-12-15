ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Fire at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom leads to some evacuations

By Kenneth Garger
NYPost
NYPost
 6 days ago

A tree caught fire inside Disney World’s Magic Kingdom on Tuesday night — leading to some evacuations before it was extinguished by cast members.

The small blaze broke out near Cinderella Castle and may have been caused by debris from fireworks at the theme park, fire officials told WESH 2.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RzYqN_0dNANqsE00
The small fire led to some evacuations.

The castle and surrounding areas were evacuated as the theme park workers put out the fire before firefighters arrived, according to a Walt Disney World spokesperson.

One of the cast members was hospitalized and subsequently released, the spokesperson said.

Fire officials told WESH 2 that a person was injured after accidentally inhaling chemicals from a fire extinguisher.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rH9JC_0dNANqsE00
The fire was quickly contained.

Comments / 0

Related
click orlando

Fire breaks out near Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Videos and pictures show emergency vehicles lighting up Main Street U.S.A. Tuesday night at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom after a fire broke out near Cinderella Castle. It’s not known what caused the fire, which broke out in a mulched area and was quickly...
BAY LAKE, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Cinderella Castle evacuated after small fire at Disney World

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla (AP) — Reedy Creek fire officials say a small fire at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom Tuesday may have sprouted from a tree. WESH-TV reports that officials say the fire near Cinderella Castle could have been caused by debris from the classic fireworks show set off at the castle.
LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
disneyfoodblog.com

A Fire Was Reported in Magic Kingdom: Here’s What Happened Next

UPDATE: As of the next day, December 15th, Magic Kingdom is back to normal. The small fire was quickly and safely extinguished, and now the Cinderella Castle and surrounding area are open again for guests to visit. Cinderella’s Royal Table (which was evacuated during the emergency) is also open again now.
ACCIDENTS
disneydining.com

Magic Kingdom Will Have TWO Fireworks Shows For New Year’s!

It seems hard to believe, but another year has almost come and gone, and the new year will begin in just a few weeks. There are few places that are better to celebrate the new year than the Most Magical Place on Earth. Walt Disney World Resort will be offering several events to commemorate the end of one year and the beginning of another — including one that costs $700.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walt Disney World#Fire Truck#Fire Extinguisher#Accident#Disney World#Emboann#Wesh 2
wdwinfo.com

Magic Kingdom Fire Results in Emergency Vehicles Rolling Down Main Street

UPDATE: Per the source referenced below, “The small fire happened in a mulched area near the castle moat. A single fire extinguisher put out the fire.”. On Tuesday evening, a fire broke out in the Magic Kingdom and was reportedly extinguished quickly. We don’t have exact details yet as...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Disney
WDW News Today

Yesterday’s Fire at the Magic Kingdom Reportedly Caused by Junction Box Outside Cinderella Castle

Yesterday, a small fire broke out at the Magic Kingdom, resulting in emergency vehicles driving down Main Street to Cinderella Castle. Jon Shirey, the Reedy Creek Firefighters Association president, told the Orlando Sentinel that the call initially came into the fire department around 6:45 p.m. as an electrical fire on a junction box outside the castle.
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Disney World Wants More Adults to Experience the Magic

Walt Disney World Resort can be a magical place for people of all ages. Disney World is home to four theme parks– Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT– that all have a distinct theme and unique offerings. While the perception for many...
TRAVEL
nintendoeverything.com

Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition gameplay

Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition recently landed on Switch, and we now have some gameplay. Over a half hour of footage is in for your viewing pleasure. If you’re interested in learning more about Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition, check out the following overview:. Immerse yourself in a...
THEATER & DANCE
Inside the Magic

The Disney World Ride So Scary It Had to Shut Down Forever

The Disney Parks have always been family-oriented resort destinations, offering children and adults alike opportunities to immerse themselves into classic Disney movies and entertainment properties we’ve all come to know and love from over the years. In the mid-’90s however, this design philosophy changed with one particular attraction. For those...
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

DFB Video: Latest Disney News: Fire in Magic Kingdom, Disney Genie Changes, & Guests Get More Time in the Parks

Hey, friends! We’re back with another DFB Video covering all the latest Disney news!. The holidays are almost upon us, but we’ve still got plenty of Disney news to cover before we unwrap our presents. Dates for the 2022 Flower and Garden Festival have been announced, Disney Genie is changing already, and there was a fire in Magic Kingdom.
LIFESTYLE
CinemaBlend

After Disney World Guest Dies, Firefighters Explain Why They Feel Park Visitors Could Be ‘In Danger’ Over The Holidays

Theme parks can be the most thrilling places on earth for fans. But just like many other tourist attractions, they also come with their share of potential risks and dangers – even at the Happiest Place on Earth. Following a recent death at Disney World, a firefighters union has raised concerns about the potential for increased danger over the holidays.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy