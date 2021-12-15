Fire at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom leads to some evacuations

A tree caught fire inside Disney World’s Magic Kingdom on Tuesday night — leading to some evacuations before it was extinguished by cast members.

The small blaze broke out near Cinderella Castle and may have been caused by debris from fireworks at the theme park, fire officials told WESH 2.

The small fire led to some evacuations.

The castle and surrounding areas were evacuated as the theme park workers put out the fire before firefighters arrived, according to a Walt Disney World spokesperson.

One of the cast members was hospitalized and subsequently released, the spokesperson said.

Fire officials told WESH 2 that a person was injured after accidentally inhaling chemicals from a fire extinguisher.