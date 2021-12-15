ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devon Givens 12-14-2021

975thefanatic.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDevon reacts to the Flyers 6-1 win over...

975thefanatic.com

Comments / 0

975thefanatic.com

The Anthony Gargano Show 12-16-2021

Today on the Anthony Gargano show, Anthony opens up with his thoughts on the disappointing Sixers loss last night to the Miami heat and the upcoming Eagles game on Sunday (00:00-1:12:36). NFL reporter, Derrick Gunn, joins the show to talk about the Eagles game on Sunday against the Washington Football Team (1:12:36-1:24:48). The Cuz opens up the phone lines to talk to the city (1:24:36-2:06:58). “The Geek” joins the show to help you win your fantasy football matchup (2:06:58-2:39:32). Cuz wraps up today getting the cities final thoughts (2:39:32-2:45:53).
NBA
975thefanatic.com

Cuz’s Corner 12-16-21

Cuz continues the conversations from the day on the Eagles – Washington, The Sixers struggles, The Flyers warming up a little and all the latest from Brad Feinberg.
NBA
975thefanatic.com

Eric Karabell Joins Mike Missanelli 12-16-2021

ESPN Fantasy Expert Eric Karabell joins to give some Fantasy Advice!. Paul Hembekides Breaks Down the Numbers Ahead of Eagles vs WFT. Anthony Gargano is Philly’s favorite ‘everyman.’ He brings on the passion, enthusiasm and the heart of every Philadelphia sports fan! Get it on demand!. Play...
SPORTS
975thefanatic.com

The Best of The Mike Missanelli Show 12-17-21

(00:00-11:01) On today’s best of, It is Football Friday but not a normal one. The NFL reported that due to multiple COVID issues in the league, some games might get postponed, including the Eagles. Mike, Tyrone and Jen react to this news and give their thoughts. They also talk about the Sixers loss to the shorthanded Brooklyn Nets last night.
NFL
975thefanatic.com

Hunter Brody 12-17-21

Hunter filling in for Devon tonight, getting into all the discussion on the Sixers and the Eagles game getting moved to Tuesday.
NBA
975thefanatic.com

Draft Lines Show 12-17-21

Jaime flying solo tonight giving you all the latest on the lines for this weekends football games and the effects of the Eagles game being moved.
NFL
975thefanatic.com

The Best of Joe Tordy 12-18-2021

Joe reacts to the Eagles/Football Team game being postponed from Sunday to Tuesday. He also has some thoughts on the NFL’s handling of Covid outbreaks in general.
NFL
975thefanatic.com

The Best of Tyler Zulli 12-18-21

Today on the Best of Tyler Zulli, Tyler wanted to know if the Eagles got the short end of the stick? Can the Sixers turn things around? and the BIGGEST debate of all time, is DIE HARD a CHRISTMAS movie?
NBA

