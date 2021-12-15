Devon Givens 12-14-2021

Today on the Anthony Gargano show, Anthony opens up with his thoughts on the disappointing Sixers loss last night to the Miami heat and the upcoming Eagles game on Sunday (00:00-1:12:36). NFL reporter, Derrick Gunn, joins the show to talk about the Eagles game on Sunday against the Washington Football Team (1:12:36-1:24:48). The Cuz opens up the phone lines to talk to the city (1:24:36-2:06:58). “The Geek” joins the show to help you win your fantasy football matchup (2:06:58-2:39:32). Cuz wraps up today getting the cities final thoughts (2:39:32-2:45:53).
