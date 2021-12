A new line item on recently mailed Hampton County, S.C., property tax notices has angered taxpayers and is raising questions of our local government funding operations. The new line item, listed as "Fin Recovery Cap Plan," levies 2.02 percent of the total tax bill. This item stands for the Financial Recovery Capital Plan special millage that was proposed in May of 2021, adopted by Hampton County Council in the budget ordinance approved in November, and previously reported on in The Hampton County Guardian.

HAMPTON COUNTY, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO