Christmas Bird Count - Leelanau County

The Christmas Bird Count is the longest running community science project in our nation’s history. This public bird count happens every December and has gained popularity over the years. Hilary Shughart is the president of the Bridgerland Audubon Society, and she oversees the annual Christmas Bird Count in Cache...
The Audubon Christmas Bird Count is known as one of the oldest citizen science initiatives in the country, now celebrating its 122nd year. In the Chilkat Valley, organizers are planning a bird count day on Wednesday December 15 and are inviting the public to participate. KHNS’ Corinne Smith reports.
MOREHEAD CITY — As the last month of the year arrives, bird watchers throughout Carteret County and beyond are preparing their cameras and binoculars to participate in the 122nd Audubon Christmas Bird Count. The CBC occurs each year from Dec. 14 to Jan. 5. Bird watchers register with The...
VERNAL, Utah — Birdwatchers, assemble! The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources hopes you can help in an upcoming bird count at the Ouray National Wildlife Refuge in eastern Utah. Wildlife officials ask for birdwatchers to help count birds. The 122nd Audubon Christmas Bird Count takes place across multiple locations,...
