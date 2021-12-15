Snow Show - Local Artists' Take on Winter

A local artist has left his mark on the Twin Lakes community. Geoff Mowery, 76, is a lifelong painter. His subjects are often reflections of wildlife and sporting imagery. His work has notably been exhibited in the Cleveland Museum of Art, San Francisco Museum of Art as well as the Guggenheim Museum of Modern Art. Three paintings were also once selected by the Smithsonian Institution for display at the U.S Embassy in Norway.

VISUAL ART ・ 14 DAYS AGO