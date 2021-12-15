ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Snow Show - Local Artists' Take on Winter

traverseticker.com
 6 days ago

Over 50 local artists will share works...

www.traverseticker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Record-Courier

Local wildlife, sporting artist shows skill with new Twin Lakes mural

A local artist has left his mark on the Twin Lakes community. Geoff Mowery, 76, is a lifelong painter. His subjects are often reflections of wildlife and sporting imagery. His work has notably been exhibited in the Cleveland Museum of Art, San Francisco Museum of Art as well as the Guggenheim Museum of Modern Art. Three paintings were also once selected by the Smithsonian Institution for display at the U.S Embassy in Norway.
VISUAL ART
arcadeherald.com

Local artist creates special wood carvings

Scott Leederman has a passion and creative ability to carve amazing things out of trees!. Leederman grew up in Franklinville before moving to Texas, but returns to the area between April to November each year. He likes to travel to different festivals and places where there is music and happy...
DESIGN
parkcitymag.com

Local Watercolor Artist Lexi Dowdall Brings Winter to Life

Who knew a meltdown could be so beautiful? Using a palette of melted snow sourced from Utah ski resorts, local artist Lexi Dowdall paints watercolor scenes of the state’s 15 ski areas—often gathering gallons of snow from the slopes to make her wintery creations. Armed with a mason jar of melted snow from a memorable powder day at Alta, Dowdall’s first painting depicted Alta’s Wildcat Ticket Office with High Rustler and Eagles Nest behind. She found herself artistically inspired when the world came to a screeching halt in March 2020.
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
traverseticker.com

Annual Art Tree & Small Gift Show

Featuring over 20 artists, all which will have small objects of art displayed on the tree. Other small functional items will be available as well. Runs everyday during regular open gallery hours from Nov. 17 - Jan. 1.
VISUAL ART
Alamogordo Daily News

OteroArts Winter Show features local artists

Otero Artspace in the Woman's Club Building on the corner of 11th Street and Indiana Avenue, is now functioning as an art gallery and classroom through OteroArts. The OteroArts Winter Show and Sale began at a reception on Dec. 12 at the Woman's Club Building where local artists submitted winter-themed artworks.
VISUAL ART
traverseticker.com

Storytime Adventures

Featuring "Ten on the Sled" by Kim Norman. Sign up when you reserve your attendance at the Museum.
VISUAL ART
traverseticker.com

Paper Bag Snowflakes

Join Education & Outreach Director Kristi Wodek to make a large 3D snowflake using lunch sacks. All supplies included to make one snowflake. For ages third grade to adult. Register.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
bainbridgereview.com

Church shows works of BI artists

Port Madison Lutheran Church recently presented its first local art exhibition, featuring pieces ranging from abstract paintings to landscapes, to pottery to weaving. The exhibit called Discovered Art: A Winter Soirèe was displayed Dec. 4. “I am never surprised to find hidden artists in churches,” curator Tamarah Rockwood said....
VISUAL ART
traverseticker.com

Merry Marketplace

This will run three consecutive weekends, & each weekend will feature a different group of artists & artisans. There will be fun holiday workshops where you can make your own ornaments, holiday decor & gifts.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Mineral Daily News Tribune

Indie to host local artists for holiday event

KEYSER - Many murals have popped up on buildings across town and beyond over the past few years. Walking about, one sees local scenes depicted at the corner of Center and Main, the beautiful locomotive painted on the building at Solar Records, the “law library” welcoming folks at the offices of Kirkland & Rogers –across from the courthouse - and “Kayaking on the Potomac” above Queen’s Point coffee all celebrate local life in the Potomac Highlands.
KEYSER, WV
boothbayregister.com

Call to Artists – ‘Black & White’ show

River Arts in Damariscotta invites artists to submit work for the next juried show, “Black & White.” This show is open to members and non-members. All mediums are welcome. The deadline for entries is Saturday, Jan. 15 at 4 p.m. River Arts is pleased to announce the juror will be architect and painter Jack Silverio.
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
The Eagle-Tribune

Downtown Winter Art Walk to highlight area artists

LAWRENCE — Take a free, self-guided walking tour through the city’s historic downtown district when Downtown Lawrence Creatives hosts the 2021 Winter Art Walk on Saturday. Area artists and creatives will be displaying their works at various downtown locations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Winter Art Walk will...
LAWRENCE, MA
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Self taught local artist shares creative process

What started as a craft project is now a potential business for Karen Mattison. Pour painting might even be a talent of hers. Over the span of a year, Mattison has learned several different techniques and applied them to canvases, dressers and, more recently, countertops. But hanging on the wall...
CHEYENNE, WY
Galveston.com

Artist Boat Winter Eco-Art Camps

During the holidays, sometimes it is necessary to get the kids out of the house for a little while. What better place to send them than to explore the wilds of the West End at Artist Boat’s Coastal Heritage Preserve?. Coastal Heritage Preserve Artist Boat. Art meets science in...
GALVESTON, TX
AZFamily

Phoenix artist brings local landmarks to life

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you stop by a coffee house around the Valley or a famous Phoenix landmark, you may see a woman quietly drawing in the corner. It started as a hobby, but Aileen Martinez turned it into a full-time job by chance. On a cool and crisp...
PHOENIX, AZ
tucson.com

Taking the Kids: Fun in the snow

Take a beat from Breckenridge, Colorado, where it seemed the entire historic town at 9,600 feet, as well as visitors, lined Main Street in the twilight last week with all varieties of helmets and hats that had Norse horns to celebrate ULLR, the patron saint of skiers, asking him to bring badly needed snow. Locals and visitors were thrilled ULLR Fest had returned for its 58th year, complete with a big bonfire, ice skating party and record-breaking “ShotSki,” in which 1,333 people stretched down Main Street drinking shots of local Breckenridge Distillery bourbon whiskey — the cups Velcro-ed onto 444 skis..
BRECKENRIDGE, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy