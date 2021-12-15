ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

NEPA counties should approve opioid deal

By the Editorial Board
Scranton Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe nature of the deadly opioid crisis has changed dramatically...

www.thetimes-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Herald-Palladium

Uncertainty follows court's rejection of Purdue opioids deal

A federal judge's decision to reject a multibillion dollar opioid settlement involving OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma is being hailed as a step toward justice by advocates who have long called for greater accountability for the family that owns the company. But not everyone involved in the arduous settlement process is...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nepa#Fentanyl
whby.com

Winnebago County agrees to opioid settlement

The Winnebago County Board has agreed to a settlement in a lawsuit against the major manufacturer of opioid painkillers. The county was part of a nationwide suit that alleged the pharmaceutical companies knew that opioids were addictive–but lied about that to federal regulators and doctors. Winnebago is in line for about six-million dollars–but Corporation Counsel Mary Anne Mueller (mew-lurr) warns against spending that right away.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
Titusville Herald

Venango County follows Crawford in joining of opioid lawsuit settlement

The Venango County Board of Commissioners took action at their meeting Tuesday to join other counties in Pennsylvania in their fight against opioid addiction. The commissioners approved a resolution to join in two separate settlements from lawsuits against major players that helped create the opioid crisis. The county could see up to $2.3 million in annual payments over a period of 18 years.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
republic-online.com

County, Osawatomie could benefit from national opioid settlements

Miami County’s governing body has voted to sign a resolution that will allow the Kansas Attorney General’s office to work on its behalf regarding Kansas’ share of funds from opioid national settlement agreements. The city of Osawatomie followed suit a day later. County Counselor Shelley Woodard researched...
OSAWATOMIE, KS
kmaland.com

Montgomery County signs on to opioid allocations

(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County officials have signed on to a statewide opioid settlement. Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors approved an Iowa Opioid Allocation Memorandum of Understanding. The allocation comes after a $26 million settlement was reached between several state attorneys across the country, including Iowa, and Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen-the nation's top three pharmaceutical distributors-and Johnson and Johnson, which marketed and manufactured opioids.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
WVNS

LEAD Program helps fight the opioid crisis in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– A program in Fayette County is helping to combat the opioid crises here in Southern West Virginia in a hands-on way.  Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion, or LEAD, was founded in Seattle, Washington in 2011 as a way to combat the opioid epidemic by offering treatment and recovery instead of charges and […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Medscape News

Califf Plans Work on Opioids, Accelerated Approvals on Return to FDA

Robert M. Califf, MD, plans to take a close look at federal policies on opioid prescriptions in his expected second turn at the top US regulator of medical products, as well as keep closer tabs on the performance of drugs cleared with accelerated approvals. Califf on Tuesday fielded questions at...
U.S. POLITICS
KAAL-TV

Minnesota cities and counties to see national opioid settlement money

(ABC 6 News) - The state attorney general's office says the opioid crisis has killed 5,500 Minnesotans. Minnesota will see money from nationwide opioid settlements from drug company Johnson and Johnson and other opioid distributors -- nearly 300 million dollars. Governor Tim Walz and State Attorney General Keith Ellison said no amount of money can make up for the lives lost, but they'll use it to help people get treatment.
MINNESOTA STATE
wizmnews.com

County could get about $4 M from opioid lawsuits

La Crosse County could see a few million dollars from a nationwide class action suit against companies that have made or sold opioid medicines. The county’s executive committee has endorsed a proposed settlement against companies such as Johnson and Johnson, for the increase in opioid addiction experienced around the U.S.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
Vicksburg Post

Warren County to receive $171,431 in opioid suit settlement

Warren County is set to receive more than $170,000 pending the resolution of a settlement with a group of opioid manufacturers. The Board of Supervisors on Monday approved and authorized Board President Jeff Holland to sign a memorandum of understanding for the Mississippi state and local government opioid litigation. According...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
News Channel Nebraska

Madison County gives update on opioid litigation settlement

MADISON COUNTY, Neb. -- The Madison County Commissioners have agreed to receive money from a recent opioid litigation settlement. Commissioners met on Tuesday to discuss potential money coming into the county from the settlement and decided to sign on. According to the commissioners, the amount of money the county will...
MADISON COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy