NEPA counties should approve opioid deal

(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County officials have signed on to a statewide opioid settlement. Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors approved an Iowa Opioid Allocation Memorandum of Understanding. The allocation comes after a $26 million settlement was reached between several state attorneys across the country, including Iowa, and Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen-the nation's top three pharmaceutical distributors-and Johnson and Johnson, which marketed and manufactured opioids.
