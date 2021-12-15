ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Welcome to My Kitchen

By Verda Tschritter
ecrecord.com
 4 days ago

It is that time of the Season when the Christmas Goodies are being...

www.ecrecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
WPRI

In the Kitchen: Crown Roast of Lamb

This morning in the kitchen, we welcome Chef Timothy Meyers from Feast & Fettle. He will be showing us how to make a Crown Roast of Lamb, a classic, elegant entree for the holidays. And if you sign up for Feast & Fettle’s meal delivery service and use the special...
RECIPES
WATE

DeSocio in the Kitchen on appetizers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Our friend, Krista DeSocio, is back in the kitchen whipping up the perfect holiday food. We first started to make everyone’s favorite cake pops, but if you do not have much of a sweet tooth, DeSocio helped with that. DeSocio recommends making her famous...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RFT (Riverfront Times)

The Afterlife of Ghost Kitchens

Polite Society owner Brian Schmitz found himself walking through an empty dining room last spring as first the pandemic safety mandates set in. Chairs sat on top of tables and the comforting low light had given way to strong overhead lights in absence of customers. On a normal night, the popular Lafayette Square restaurant would have been buzzing. Schmitz's team had managed to achieve the elusive goal of the perfect neighborhood spot since opening three years earlier. Artful, multi-course meals from the talented kitchen staff had won over food critics since its first days, but the draw of the place was fueled just as much by the experience of being there. Exposed brick walls rose to pressed-tin ceilings, and bookshelves warmed the rooms, creating a space that was upscale but unfussy. As the name implied, attentive, graceful service was a hallmark of an evening in the care of Schmitz's staff.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
amazinginteriordesign.com

Kitchen Hood Christmas Decor

While you make delicious treats for your Christmas day, it would be so cool to have some Christmas themed decor over the hood. Depending upon the type of the kitchen hood, you can decorate it with different materials, keeping safety in mind. Here are some ideas. Put Two Cone Topiaries...
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Food Drink
WAVY News 10

In The Kitchen: Geeche Girl Crabcakes

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Camille Sheppard with Soulivia’s Art and Soul restaurant joined us in the kitchen today and made Geeche Girl Crabcakes. Special Dinner Menu and Live Music for New Years Eve. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Soulivia’s Art and Soul Restaurant....
CHESAPEAKE, VA
TrendHunter.com

Cartoon-Inspired Kitchen Items

'Moomin' has released its seasonal Winter 2021 collection of kitchenwares. 'Moomintroll' (also known as Moomin in the English version) is the main character of the Moomin books and comic strips created by Swedish-speaking Finnish illustrator Tove Jansson. The Moomin Winter 2021 collection includes household items like mugs, spoons, cutting boards,...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
leitesculinaria.com

Everything But the Kitchen Sink Pasta

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. Everything But the Kitchen Sink Pasta is exactly what it sounds like—a way to use up all those ingredients languishing in the fridge before you lose ’em. Boil your favorite pasta and toss in whatever you’ve got on hand—leftover chicken breasts, bacon, a crumble of sausage, a handful of mushrooms, spinach, zucchini.
RECIPES
WAVY News 10

In The Kitchen: Custom Cookies

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Jeanne Fiocca from CookieText.com joined HRS to talk about her custom cookies and how you can order. Check your zip code online at www.cookietext.com/delivery-areas to see if they service your address. To get in contact, reach them by calling 757-255-8577 or find them on Instagram,...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

In The Kitchen: Charcuterie Board

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY)- Brooke Haushalter, from Brooke’s Boards and Boxes, joined HRS to show us how to make the perfect charcuterie board for any special holiday occasion!. She takes orders by Facebook or Instagram message. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Brooke’s Boards and Boxes...
RECIPES
Ponca City News

Encouraging Kids in the Kitchen

• 1 slice low-fat cheese (provolone or cheddar) • Wash hands and surfaces. • Wash tomato and lettuce. • Place tortilla on plate and spread with hummus. • Top with cheese, tomato, and lettuce. • Roll the tortilla around the filling. • Refrigerate leftovers immediately. KIK It Up! is a...
LIFESTYLE
studio-mcgee.com

A Warm & Textural Kitchen Look

The kitchen is the center of gathering, and even more so this time of year…. as we settle in and welcome our favorite baking, entertaining, and hosting traditions, we’re considering how to make each element in our kitchen spaces more intentional. In our latest catalogue with McGee & Co.,...
INTERIOR DESIGN
slpecho.com

Kitchen renovations postponed

Due to massive price increases because of COVID-19 Park has had to cancel its planned kitchen renovations. Building manager James Langevin said kitchen renovations are on the high priority list but he was shocked to see the price of building materials spike due to COVID-19. “We’ve seen steel almost triple...
HOME & GARDEN
ecrecord.com

Not your average poinsettia

The holiday season is upon us, and with it will come the traditional decor and floral displays that go with the season. Poinsettias are recognized by their deep red and green foilage that makes them the ideal plant at Christmas time, but this one breaks from tradition with its various shades of blue, violet and green leaves.
GARDENING
Chicago Tribune

Gordon Ramsay opens 1st Chicago restaurant with Hell’s Kitchen burger and ketchup on hot dogs

Gordon Ramsay, the British celebrity chef best known for his explosive temper as a reality television star, opens his first restaurant in Chicago on Friday. Gordon Ramsay Burger has taken over the northeast corner of Ontario and State streets with a casual restaurant seating a maximum of 128 diners at window booths, interior tables and a full bar. It’s the second location in this country, with ...
CHICAGO, IL
WJHL

Best cooking gifts

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which cooking gifts are the best? Does a family member, friend or partner love to cook? Whether they’re a seasoned chef or someone just starting in the culinary world, there are plenty of great gift ideas that will help elevate their kitchen and improve their […]
RECIPES
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Best hot chocolate gift set

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which hot chocolate gift sets are best? A delicious cup of hot chocolate warms the body and the spirit, especially during the festive holiday season. While hot chocolate may be somewhat of an indulgence, it’s certainly a drink that embraces feelings of coziness and happiness, […]
FOOD & DRINKS
kfrxfm.com

Jenn Is Fired From The Kitchen

NEWQUAY, ENGLAND - JUNE 09: (UK OUT) Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is seen at Lusty Glaze beach filming his new BBC One TV show, 'Gordon Ramsay's Future Food Stars' on June 09, 2021 in Newquay, England. Lusty Glaze beach was crowned Beach of the Year 2017 and although privately owned the beach is fully open to the public. (Photo by MelMedia/GC Images)
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy