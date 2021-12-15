ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Not your average poinsettia

By Andrew Crowley
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe holiday season is upon us, and with it will come the traditional...

mycouriertribune.com

Poinsettia relative newbie for holidays

Poinsettia is America’s most popular flowering plant, with annual sales approaching $200 million. Despite its close association with the Christmas season, however, it’s a relative newcomer as holiday home decor, said University of Missouri Extension horticulturist David Trinklein. In the early 1800s, the U.S. ambassador to Mexico, Joel...
GARDENING
SignalsAZ

Watters Garden Plant of the Week: Poinsettia

Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shares the Watters Plant of the Week! Check out this week’s fun selection and stay tuned to see more information on how to grow this plant!. Next to a living Christmas tree, nothing says Christmas like poinsettias. Watters has dozens...
PRESCOTT, AZ
ccenterdispatch.com

Tips for making your poinsettia shine through the season and beyond

(BPT) - Few plants are as iconic as the poinsettia. The eye-catching blooms are a holiday tradition around the world. But the blooms aren’t a flower at all, they’re actually the leaves, or bracts, of the plant. Poinsettia are native to Central America, and in 1825, those stunning red leaves captured the attention of the United States ambassador to Mexico. A century later, the poinsettia was brought to market as a Christmas season plant in the U.S.
GARDENING
Leader-Telegram

HOUSE CALLS: Keeping poinsettias healthy

It’s the holiday season and you just received a beautiful poinsettia. Poinsettias like to be put by a south, east, or west window where the plant will receive bright daylight, but not in direct sun. Avoid placing them by cold drafts, heat ducts, fireplaces, fans or space heaters. How...
GARDENING
raynetoday.com

How to properly select and care for poinsettias

The holidays are here and if you haven’t passed by dozens of poinsettias in stores yet then you will soon. It’s easy to throw caution to the wind and load your shopping cart up when you see all the beautiful shades of red, green and white. Remember, patience is a virtue and taking time to properly inspect plants for damage or imperfections will prevent the disappointment of tossing out a spent plant before the season is over.
GARDENING
Mansfield News Journal

A Stroll Through the Garden: The magic of poinsettias

Merry Christmas everyone! I had a reader ask me a few years ago about this large poinsettia in her living room and how to get it to come back into bloom. There are so many different types of poinsettias out there that can fit most decors. Have you ever wondered what it takes to get your poinsettia, or Euphorbia pulcherrima, to come into bloom? Without these beautiful leaves one would not have much of anything. My folks raised these plants for a very long time. I remember the 24-foot tall pyramid of red poinsettias we used for a winter program one year. Let me know if you remember the event.
MANSFIELD, OH
Eunice News

Simple ways to prolong the life of poinsettias

I love the rich red and white colors of poinsettias. It’s my all-time favorite Christmas seasonal plant. The red foliage on poinsettias are actually modified leaves called bracts. The flowers are the small, yellow buds in the center of the plant. Poinsettias and their rich red, white or variegated color schemes are the ideal backdrop for Christmas celebrations. In fact, poinsettias are among the…
GARDENING
WCNC

National Poinsettia Day is December 12th

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products are services featured appear as paid advertising. This coming Sunday is National Poinsettia Day and you can find some great variations at Pike Nurseries. The red poinsettias are the most popular, but there are a few others!. Red Glitter’...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Beacon Newspapers

How to care for popular poinsettia plants

Poinsettias today come in many shades other than red, including cream, pink, salmon and maroon. Cream-colored leaves are sometimes spray painted blue or purple. Photo by Lela Martin. When you envision natural holiday décor for your home, you may picture cut evergreen trees, boughs and swags. However, your home will...
GARDENING
localmemphis.com

Verify: Yes, mistletoe and poinsettias are toxic

SACRAMENTO, Calif — It's that time of year again, people are decorating their homes for the holidays. Among those decorations may be mistletoe and poinsettias, common plants for the holiday season. But, a recent press release from the California Office of Emergency Services suggests keeping these plants, as well...
PETS
expressnews.com

Your guide to the care and planting of common plants of the Christmas holiday season, like poinsettias and Christmas cactus

There are several plants that have become traditional holiday gifts and décor elements. Here is a guide. Poinsettia is the favorite holiday plant. It is given as a gift and also purchased to decorate the house and office during the Christmas season. With the right care, poinsettias will last and be colorful each year for several years.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Poinsettias can thrive through holidays

Poinsettias are one of the most popular holiday plants with their bright color providing festive Christmas decor, but if you have ever been gifted a poinsettia or been tempted to purchase one due to their showy, colorful bracts (leaves), you know they aren’t the easiest plant to keep alive much past the holidays.
GARDENING
The Voice

Multiple colors available for holiday Poinsettias

With their bright red blooms, Poinsettia’s are a holiday tradition, but buyers don’t have to limit their selection to one color. This Winter, we can celebrate and decorate with a rainbow of Poinsettias. University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator Andrew Holsinger said there are plenty of new hues...
GARDENING
woodbridgetownnews.com

The True Meaning of Christmas, Inspired by the Poinsettia

Although we have several plants that all represent Christmas, did you know that the Poinsettia plant represents the true spirit of Christmas? Long ago in a small town in Mexico, the townspeople were decorating the manger for Christmas Eve when they would celebrate the birth of Baby Jesus and offer gifts and prayers. A young girl in town needed a gift for him to represent her love for him, and her parents were too ill to help. Her family had no money to spare on a gift, and even though she tried several different ways to make baby Jesus a gift, she could not complete them. On the night of the celebration, she was crying and hiding, embarrassed she had nothing to offer. She felt as though she let Jesus down, at this moment an Angel approached her. The Angel told the young girl to look around in the local fields for a gift. She scanned the fields and jumped up to pick large green weeds, she brought them to church to lay across the altar. Suddenly, bright red flowers shaped like stars bloomed from these weeds. What the young girl thought was a meaningless gift was a beautiful, colorful, celebration of Jesus’s Birthday and therefore the Holiday Season. The star shape of the flower is even said to represent the star of Bethlehem, which is the star that led the Three Wise Men to Jesus’ birth.
GARDENING
therecordlive.com

Welcome Holiday Additions: Poinsettia Care

Another year is rapidly coming to an end and Christmas is close at hand and with it the joy of spending time with friends and family. Many of us will be shopping for gifts, food, and sweet treats. Why not include a bright, festive holiday plant or two for yourself or as a wonderful holiday gift! Poinsettias make dramatic focal points as holiday decorations and when placed strategically throughout your home, command attention from anyone who views them.
GARDENING
Sidney Herald

The poinsettia is a distinctly American tale of innovation

Poinsettias are a familiar sight at Christmas. While the plant originated in Central America, the modern history of the poinsettia has a distinctly American flare. Despite deep cultural and religious roots in Mexico, the plant was largely viewed as a weed in the United States until the 20th century. The journey to adopting the poinsettia as an American Christmas symbol begins with a story of innovative immigrants.
GARDENING
FOX West Texas

The history behind Mexican legend - poinsettias

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The holiday season is here and poinsettias are a Christmas essential in businesses and people’s homes. The poinsettia is a native to Mexico and typically blooms from Oct. 1-Dec. 1. With proper care, poinsettias can last year-to-year. The poinsettia has become a Mexican legend...
SAN ANGELO, TX
