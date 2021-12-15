ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dakota Datebook

By Andrew Crowley
ecrecord.com
 4 days ago

“Dakota Datebook” is a radio series from Prairie Public in partnership with the...

www.ecrecord.com

sayanythingblog.com

There are conservative ‘grifters’ in North Dakota, too

MINOT, N.D. — Hats off to Rep. Dan Crenshaw. The Texas Republican, and former Navy Seal, has put the conspiracy caucus of the Republican Party on blast. “There are two types of members of Congress: there is performance artists and there is legislators,” he told the crowd at an event put on by the Texas Liberty Alliance PAC. “Performance artists are the ones who get all of the attention, the ones you think are more conservative because they know how to say slogans real well. They know how to recite the lines that they know our voters want to hear.”
MINOT, ND
Hot 104.7

Will There Be A White Christmas In South Dakota This Year?

Snow before Christmas is just not fun. Snow on Christmas Day is absolutely mesmerizing but then not so much after Santa's big day. Either way, nothing beats snow at Christmas!. The Sioux Empire is just shoveling out of its first big storm of December and knowing winter weather trends in the Midwest, it certainly won't be the last. However, there is only one major question that remains for all those who have the Christmas spirit. Will Sioux Falls and South Dakota have a white Christmas in 2021?
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

What’s Up With South Dakota Drivers Not Driving?

It really is amazing how much can change within a year. During the pandemic, people wanted to hit the open road to experience new adventures. Now...people are doing whatever they can to stay off the roads. However, this situation has nothing to do with the COVID-19 pandemic. South Dakota AAA...
TRAFFIC
wnax.com

Carbon Dioxide Pipeline Eyeing Eastern South Dakota

A land route is being scouted for a pipeline that would carry liquid carbon dioxide from Iowa across eastern South Dakota into central North Dakota. Jim Pirolli is the Chief Commercial Officer for Summit Carbon Solutions, the company behind the pipeline….. Pirolli says they have started holding meetings along...
INDUSTRY
State
North Dakota State
State
New York State
AG Week

Dakota Goat Association to hold annual conference

BISMARCK, North Dakota — The Dakota Goat Association will hold their annual conference Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Ramada Motel in Bismarck. The keynote speaker is scheduled to be an author for Goat Rancher — Dr. Frank Pinkerton — also known as “The Goat Man.” Pinkerton will share his lifetime of experience in the goat industry, first working in Extension and as a board member for the American Goat Federation, then running a goat brokerage service. At 93, Pinkerton has a lifetime of knowledge to share about developing goat operations that fit families' needs.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

North Dakota musicians perform for millions

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A couple of North Dakotans played their music for millions of people in the United Kingdom this week. Joe Berger of Mandan and Mat Charley of Minot make up two-thirds of Raynes, a musical group that competed on Simon Cowell’s new show airing in the U.K.
BISMARCK, ND
sdpb.org

Expert talks fentanyl addiction treatment in South Dakota

The attached audio is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment. Law enforcement officers are raising the alarm about illicit fentanyl pills in South Dakota. We talk about fentanyl addiction treatment in the state with Malia Holbeck, Avera Addiction Care Center manager.
HEALTH
#Humanities#Radio#Prairie Public#Operatic Cowboy
newsdakota.com

North Dakota Coyote Catalog Available

BISMARCK, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The North Dakota Game and Fish Department and North Dakota Department of Agriculture are once again opening the Coyote Catalog, a statewide effort designed to connect committed coyote hunters and trappers with landowners who are dealing with coyotes in their areas. Landowners can sign up on...
BISMARCK, ND
Kickin Country 100.5

South Dakota Students Send ‘Letters of Gratitude’

Every morning on The Bobby Bones Show we hear good news with the segment called, Tell Me Something Good. #tmsg. Just hearing those stories can you feel better. The other day I was thumbing through my Facebook feed and caught a post from Chad Johnson. Mr. Johnson is the JAG instructor at Lyman Schools in South Central South Dakota.
POLITICS
moodycountyenterprise.com

Dakota 38+2 Riders Returning

After a year off due to COVID, the Dakota 38+2 Ride is officially back on for 2021 and a heads up, riders will be making their way through Moody County this next week. On December 15, riders and their accompanying caravan will be coming from Madison, largely down Highway 34 and making their way into Flandreau. Rest days then are scheduled, as they typically are, in Flandreau on both the 16th and 17th. The ride continues toward its final destination of Mankato the morning of December 18th.
FLANDREAU, SD
sdpb.org

The spike in fentanyl availability, addiction, and overdoses in South Dakota

In the Moment airs live at 12CT/11MT. The audio will be attached to this webpage soon after the show airs. Ben Wudtke with the Black Hills Forest Resource Association discusses the Data Quality Act challenge and detailed examples of challenges to the General Technical Report published by the U.S. Forest Service. We hear part two of that conversation.
HEALTH
News Break
Politics
kfgo.com

North Dakota Fish House Regulations

Winter anglers are reminded that any fish house left unoccupied on North Dakota waters must be made of materials that will allow it to float. Fish houses do not require a license. Occupied structures do not require identification. However, any unoccupied fish house must have an equipment registration number issued...
HOBBIES
kikn.com

Kansas Tour Coming to South Dakota

B102.7 is proud to announce that classic rockers Kansas are coming to the Swiftel Center in Brookings on May 20, 2022, for the Point of Know Return Tour. They have plenty of awards, accolades, and achievements over the years. KANSAS has produced eight gold albums, three sextuple-Platinum albums (Leftoverture, Point of Know Return, Best of KANSAS), one platinum live album (Two for the Show), one quadruple-platinum single ‘Carry On Wayward Son,’ and another triple-platinum single ‘Dust in the Wind.’ KANSAS appeared on the Billboard charts for over 200 weeks throughout the '70s and '80s and played to sold-out arenas and stadiums throughout North America, Europe, and Japan. ‘Carry On Wayward Son’ continues to be one of the top five most played songs on classic rock radio, and ‘Dust In the Wind’ has been played on the radio more than three million times.
KANSAS STATE
US News and World Report

Editorial Roundup: South Dakota

Yankton Press & Dakotan. December 13, 2021. You really can’t begrudge Kim Malsam-Rysdon for stepping down as the secretary of the South Dakota Department of Health. She has served in that position since 2015, but the last 22 months have probably felt more like a lifetime for her, or for any health official dealing with a once-in-a-century global pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ledger.news

United Snacks of America: South Dakota

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, cook bacon until crisp. Drain on paper towels, reserving 2 tablespoons drippings in skillet. Add next five ingredients to drippings. Reduce heat to medium; cook, covered, stirring frequently, until vegetables are crisp-tender, 10-15 minutes. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Cut sausage diagonally into 1/2-in. slices; place on top of vegetables. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, stirring frequently, about 10 minutes. Crumble bacon; sprinkle on top.
FOOD & DRINKS
Hot 104.7

Kickin Country 100.5

KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

