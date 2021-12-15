ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3D Platform Shares Free Galleries To Make A Museum With Your Art In Metaverse

By Mikelle Leow
Design Taxi
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re looking for a platform to expand your online portfolio to the next level, it’s—surprise, surprise—the metaverse. Instead of making website visitors scroll through your work, they could even walk around galleries and see it up close. This idea comes by way of Galeryst,...

designtaxi.com

