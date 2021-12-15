3D Platform Shares Free Galleries To Make A Museum With Your Art In Metaverse

With NFT artists sweeping the globe, it's only natural that they have a location to exhibit their work. Nonfungible tokens (NFTs) are becoming more popular, bringing the latest innovation in the digital collectible market to light. Mike Winkelmann, better known as Beeple, is one of the artists to have contributed to this new asset class. Mike wasn't a well-known artist before the NFTs were produced. He has now become one of the most valuable living painters globally after selling a work of art for $69 million. Mike isn't the only artist who has taken advantage of this new chapter in art history; he's far from the last.

MUSEUMS ・ 13 DAYS AGO