3D Platform Shares Free Galleries To Make A Museum With Your Art In Metaverse

Venue: Toledo Museum of Art (TMA), Toledo, Ohio, USA. The Toledo Museum of Art’s Cloister Gallery is home to one of the finest collections of medieval art in North America. After a year-long conservation and renovation project, the Toledo Museum of Art’s Cloister Gallery will present a wider range of the cultural heritage of the Middle Ages when it reopens on Dec. 18, 2021. In addition to a complete reinstallation of works on view, the project entailed the comprehensive cleaning of the gallery’s three medieval arcades and Venetian wellhead, removing centuries of accumulated dirt; the conservation of three stained-glass windows and other works of art that have not been on view in the gallery for decades; and new casework, lighting and security.
