Louis Vuitton Creates Visual-Illusion Christmas Tree Standing 12 Stories High

"I just want to get there before other people and make sure everything is the way I want it," Carrie says on the phone before Big's funeral as she sits down in her closet alongside a pearl clutch and a pair of white caged leather pumps she had already laid out. It wasn't a question what she would wear to say goodbye to the love of her life publicly in front of family and friends. Of course, as she, Stanford, and Anthony make their way through the doors and enter a stark-white room with rows of chairs perfectly aligned, it becomes clear Carrie picked the only chic place for a funeral in Manhattan.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 10 DAYS AGO