Demi Skipper started the Trade Me Project in May 2020, starting with a single bobby pin. 28 trades later, she has a home near Nashville. San Francisco TikToker Demi Skipper has been in the market for a new home for a while now. In the process, she was inspired by the 2006 One Red Paperclip project, in which blogger Kyle MacDonald traded up for a home after 14 trades, starting with a red paperclip. Skipper opted for a single bobby pin as her first item, and a year and a half and 28 trades later, she has a modest home near Nashville!

