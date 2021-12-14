ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens protect four players on practice squad ahead of Week 15

By Kevin Oestreicher
 6 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens have used the somewhat new practice squad call up rule to their advantage in 2021, as they’ve added key depth pieces for game days that have contributed in all three phases of the game. With injuries being a defining factor for the team, they’ve needed all of the depth that they can get.

On Tuesday, Baltimore protected four players on their practice squad ahead of their Week 15 game against the Green Bay Packers in quarterback Chris Streveler, offensive tackle David Sharpe, inside linebacker Joe Thomas and defensive back Robert Jackson.

Streveler’s protection seems a bit more relevant this week, as star quarterback Lamar Jackson suffered an ankle injury in Week 14 against the Cleveland Browns and might not be able to suit up in Week 15. If that is the case, Streveler will become the backup to Tyler Huntley. Sharpe was called up in Week 14 for offensive tackle depth, as was Jackson so that the team could have an extra defensive back. Thomas would provide some addition inside linebacker talent, but the unit seems to have plenty of healthy playmakers already.

