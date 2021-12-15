Brooklyn Nets grades: Nets embrace underdog role to beat Raptors

The Brooklyn Nets were forced to deal with a severely limited roster pool ahead of their matchup with the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday. Only eight players were eligible to roll out because of COVID protocols. In the end, things got heated and it went all the way down to the wire in overtime.

Brooklyn was just so dominant on the glass even without their primary big man, LaMarcus Aldridge. They outrebounded Toronto 60-41 and in the process, grabbed down 19 massive offensive boards. The Nets made sure to make their presence felt in the interior as well, outscoring the Raptors 58-50 in the paint.

The team did struggle taking care of the ball though, putting together an unacceptable 16 turnovers. As for their third quarter performance, it was hard to watch. They gave up 44 points, giving themselves a nine-point hole to dig out of going into the final period.

In a prideful manner, Brooklyn embraced the pressure yet again, something they have done all season long. Somehow, the Nets held the Raptors to 20 points in the fourth quarter, the lowest amount of points they held Toronto to for the entire game in any period but overtime.

Kevin Durant (34 PTS, 13 REBS, 11 ASTS) was at the forefront of it all as he put together his 14th triple-double of his career. Patty Mills (30 PTS, 7 3PM), Kessler Edwards (17 PTS, 10 REBS), David Duke Jr. (10 PTS, 13 REBS), Blake Griffin (13 PTS, 6 ASTS) stepped up big time in the closing minutes and the Raptors couldn’t do anything about it. They at least tried though and almost won the game in regulation when they were up three with mere seconds left.

That was until Mills, with ice in his veins, knocked down a clutch three to send the game into overtime. After that, Brooklyn made sure to keep the momentum going to outscore Toronto 11-9 in the period.

Steve Nash and his short-handed squad will be be back in action on Thursday to take on the Philadelphia 76ers.

Kevin Durant: A+

Kevin Durant (34 PTS, 13 REBS, 11 ASTS) wasn’t playing fair against the Toronto Raptors. Durant logged a game-high 48 minutes and was doing it all while making sure to show up in overtime to close out the victory. No matter what defensive scheme Toronto sent at him, he eventually found a way to overcome it despite the team being short-handed.

To better his case, getting the ball rolling in overtime offensively was everything for Brooklyn and it gave the Nets the much needed juice to come out of this with a victory.

Patty Mills: A+

Patty Mills (30 PTS, 7 3PM) and his shot is officially back. It came just in time too with Brooklyn down bad going into this matchup with only eight players available. I guess Mills just likes the pressure. Speaking of pressure, when the Nets fought back in the fourth, it was the Australian who knocked down a clutch three to spark endless momentum for the squad.

Still, the former Spur was having streaky shooter problems, but this time it was in a good way. On 50% shooting from three and 50% accuracy from the field overall, Mills was lighting it up. When you complement this with his 43 minutes logged, this was easily Mills’ best performance of the season.

Kessler Edwards: A+

Kessler Edwards (17 PTS, 10 REBS) showed exactly why he belongs on the court playing at the next level. In his 43 minutes, Edwards notched a team-high in plus-minus with +10. In addition to that, the rookie went 7-of-12 from the field and three of those shots were from downtown. Of course, Nets head Steve Nash expected the rook to step up, but this was insane, even beyond anyone’s expectations.

David Duke Jr: A

David Duke Jr. (10 PTS, 13 REBS) was doing his thing defensively and it was needed to get this win. Unsurprisingly, Duke was able to rack up two steals and two blocks. With his efforts gaining Nets head coach Steve Nash’s trust to close out the game, the rookie stepped up big time and did not give the coach any regrets in making that decision.

One thing Duke has to focus on is knocking down timely shots again. This game could have ended sooner if he was able to hit those shots. Most of them came from behind the arc, where he went 0-of-3. Nevertheless, with this game constantly trying to find Duke to finish the job, it came in the form of the free-throw line at the end of overtime.

The finishing touches to the game was going find him one way or another eventually. This is a great step forward for Duke in fixing his ability to knock down timely shots down the stretch consistently.

Nic Claxton: A

Nic Claxton (16 PTS, 7 REBS) was marvelous on his way to shooting 80% from the field. Claxton set the tone for the team in the opening stages of the game on both ends, but it happened mostly on offensive end as he kept putting himself in position to score.

Blake Griffin: A

Blake Griffin (13 PTS, 6 ASTS, 5 REBS) and his three-point shot is finally back. The veteran, who has struggled with his three ball all season long, is finally making strides for better outings moving forward as he went 2-of-4 from downtown this game.

In regards to his hustle and all-around game in general versus Toronto, it was vital and really active. His energy was definitely contagious across the rest of his team before fouling out in overtime.