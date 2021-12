Some roads and facilities on the Verde Ranger District of the Prescott National Forest closed Thursday in preparation for winter. Closed until May 1, 2022, Forest Road 104 near the junction of Forest Road 413 at the entrance of the Mingus Recreation Area. Walk-in access to Mingus Lake and other areas will still be allowed. However, restrooms are locked and there is no trash removal service. Forest officials ask the public not to block gates in the area and to pack out what they pack in.

4 DAYS AGO