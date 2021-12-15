ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartans Grapple For 3rd Place Finish

By Brianna Schmitz
the-reporter.net
 6 days ago

ELMIRA- Unatego/Unadilla Valley Wrestling Team finished third at the Dave Buck Memorial Tournament in Elmira Saturday Dec. 11. Caleb Cole led the way finishing first in the 110 pound weight …. This item is available in full to...

