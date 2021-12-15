Spartans Grapple For 3rd Place Finish

First meet of the season for our lady Eagles. These varsity gymnasts started their season against Brunswick High School (138.55), Berea-Midpark High School (132.05) and Bay High School finishing 3rd overall (130.95). Sophomore, Emma Nolan took top honors in the all around and on beam (1st), and second vault, bars and floor. Senior Lily Nolan was 1st on floor, 4th on bars and 6th in the all around. Senior, Alexis Kolonick was 6th on bars. Other highlights were Senior, Juli Merdita debuting a new floor routine and competing in the all around after recovering from an injury last season and Senior Kimmy Kacarsik competing a new tumbling pass successfully on the floor. Next competition will be Wednesday, December 22nd. Way to go Varsity gymnasts!

BRUNSWICK, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO