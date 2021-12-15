Spartans Grapple For 3rd Place Finish

The Lady Bombers finished 3rd at the Rensselaer Relays. The girls team had some excellent races and performed well today. Earning victories for the Bombers were the 400 Freestyle Relay (Maddie Kosiba, Lizzie Parrish, Katie Castle, Ary Nelson) and the 500 Progressive Relay (Lizzie Parrish, Katie Castle, Ary Nelson, Maddie Kosiba). 2nd Place finishes went to the Medley Relay (Katie Castle, Addison Hesson, Ary Nelson, Maddie Kosiba), and the 400 Backstroke Relay (Kaylei Lank, Maggie Hooker, Elise Donnelly), Cora Peck). Third place finishes went to the 800 Freestyle Relay, Lizzie Parrish, Maddie Kosiba, Cora Peck, Maggie Hooker), the 200 Freestyle Relay (Kaylei Lank, Maggie Hooker, Cora Peck, Elise Donnelly), and the 200 Butterfly Relay (Addison Hesson, Lizzie Parrish, Katie Castle, Ary Nelson). Please see the attached results for more details.
