The implementation of New York's new cannabis law is underway across the state. But some businesses are facing tax challenges, and some communities are opting out entirely. Retail cannabis locations will soon be a common site in some New York communities. But as legalization of marijuana and the subsequent marketplace rolled out, businesses will still face some hurdles in selling a product that is still illegal on the federal level. Rochester state Sen. Jeremy Cooney said this can make it harder for an equal playing field in the marijuana economy.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO