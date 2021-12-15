Blue Christmas

1958 - George Harrison, Paul McCartney and John Lennon performed as The Quarrymen at the wedding reception of Harrison's brother, Harry. 1969 - Peter Paul and Mary went to No. 1 on the U.S. singles chart with "Leavin' On A Jet Plane". John Denver wrote the song in 1967 during a layover at Washington airport, "Not so much from feeling that way for someone, but from the longing of having someone to love." The original title is "Oh Babe I Hate to Go". Denver was a longtime resident of Aspen and is in the Colorado Music Hall Of Fame.

