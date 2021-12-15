Utah schools move to remote learning, delayed starts Wednesday

Several Utah school districts moved to a "snow day" Wednesday, where students were told to stay home and classes were being held remotely. Other districts announced delayed start times.

Tooele, Murray, Alpine, Granite, Canyons and Jordan school district students switched to fully online learning Wednesday.

Davis, Weber, Salt Lake City and Provo City school districts announced delayed starts for Wednesday.

After initially announcing a delayed start, the Tooele County School district later announced all in-person classes were canceled Wednesday.

The Murray School District moved its classes to remote-learning Wednesday as teachers had online lesson plans ready two hours after the normal school day start time.

The Weber School District went to a one hour delayed start with officials saying students would not be punished if parents decided to keep students home for the day.

The Alpine School District cited extreme weather conditions as the reason for students going fully remote on Wednesday. Parents and students were urged to monitor their email and their schools online portals for updates to extracurricular activities.

The Granite School District tweeted that its schools will be fully remote and extracurricular activities will be considered later in the day. Parents and students are encouraged to monitor their email for updates from the district.

A Canyons School district spokesperson told FOX 13 that they will shift to remote learning only on Wednesday. All schools and district offices will be closed, but students "are asked to continue learning through technology." Further instructions will be sent — or may have already been given — to students and parents about the remote learning day. There is also more information on the district's website .

Jordan School District tweeted its students would participate in a virtual learning day due to "extreme weather condition." All schools and district offices will be closed.

The Tooele County School District announced that all of its schools except for three (Wendover High, Anna Smith Elementary, and Ibapah Elementary) will be on a 2-hour delayed start Wednesday. School will still be dismissed at the usual time. Preschool and kindergarten will be canceled for the day.

The Provo City School District announced a two hour start delay.

The Salt Lake City School District announced a two hour start delay. Employees are on a one hour start delay. Half-day morning programs are canceled. Afternoon programs will operate on normal schedule.

The Davis School District announced a two-hour late start. Secondary schools — already following a late start Wednesday schedule — will continue to follow that schedule. Elementary schools will start two hours later than normal as well. Kindergarten, Head Start, Early Head Start, Community Preschool and before-school programs will not be held today.

Individual school delays/cancellations

Remote Learning Day for Saint John the Baptist Elementary

Rowland Hall School - 10 a.m. delayed start

Weilenmann School of Discovery - 10:30 a.m. start

Spectrum Academy - 2 hour delay

Mana Academy - Distance Learning Today

Westminster College - Closed until noon

Salt Lake Community College - start pushed to 9 a.m. all classes

Providence Hall Schools in Herriman have canceled in-person classes

Waterford School in Sandy Canceled Today

American Academy of Innovation remote only

Monticello Academy charter school cancels school

Utah Schools for the Deaf and Blind - online learning

Liahona Preparatory Academy - Closed; Online avaliable for older kids



Watch FOX 13 News online and on the air for the latest updates on school closures due to the winter storm. Individual districts may also announce changes on their respective websites, emails or social media channels.