ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Shareholders Of Snap Inc. Of Deadline In Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investors With Significant Losses To Contact The Firm

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

RADNOR, Pa., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Snap Inc. ("Snap") (SNAP) - Get Snap, Inc. Class A Report. The action charges Snap with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's advertising business. As a result of Snap's materially misleading statements made to the market, Snap investors have suffered significant losses.

CANNOT VIEW THIS VIDEO? PLEASE CLICK HERE

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: January 10, 2022

CLASS PERIOD: July 22, 2020 through October 21, 2021

CONTACT AN ATTORNEY TO DISCUSS YOUR RIGHTS: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Toll Free (844) 887-9500 or Email at info@ktmc.com

SNAP'S ALLEGED MISCONDUCTSnap is an American camera and social media company that develops and maintains technological products and services such as the social media application "Snapchat," an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video Spectacles, and advertising products including AR (augmented reality) and Snap ads.

In its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Snap admits that it generates substantially all of its revenues by offering various advertising products on Snapchat and that it monetizes its business primarily through advertising based on its user data. In June 2020, as part of an ongoing privacy push, Apple Inc. ("Apple"), which developed and maintains the popular mobile operating system, iOS, for its mobile devices, publicly announced new data privacy features for iOS. Following this announcement, Snap continuously downplayed and misled investors regarding the impact that Apple's new data privacy features would have on its business. In April 2021, Apple released the new data privacy features for iOS.

The truth emerged on October 22, 2021, when Snap filed its third quarter 2021 report for the period ending September 30, 2021 on a Form 10-Q, disclosing Snap's weaker-than-expected revenue and weaker-than-expected guidance because of its advertising business, due to Apple's privacy changes. In the report, CEO Evan Spiegel disclosed that Snap's advertising business had allegedly been affected by recent privacy changes introduced by Apple in its iOS mobile operating system in June and July. Specifically, Spiegel claimed that "the new Apple-provided measurement solution did not scale as we had expected, making it more difficult for our advertising partners to measure and manage their ad campaigns for iOS." Following this news, Snap's stock price fell $19.97 per share, or 26%, to close at $55.14 per share on October 22, 2021.

WHAT CAN I DO?Snap investors may, no later than January 10, 2022 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages Snap investors who have suffered significant losses to contact the firm directly to acquire more information.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE CASE

WHO CAN BE A LEAD PLAINTIFF?A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country and around the world. The firm has developed a global reputation for excellence and has recovered billions of dollars for victims of fraud and other corporate misconduct. All of our work is driven by a common goal: to protect investors, consumers, employees and others from fraud, abuse, misconduct and negligence by businesses and fiduciaries. At the end of the day, we have succeeded if the bad guys pay up, and if you recover your assets. The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP James Maro, Jr., Esq.280 King of Prussia Road Radnor, PA 19087(844) 887-9500 (toll free) info@ktmc.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kessler-topaz-meltzer--check-llp-reminds-shareholders-of-snap-inc-of-deadline-in-securities-fraud-class-action-lawsuit-and-encourages-investors-with-significant-losses-to-contact-the-firm-301444849.html

SOURCE Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders Of Robinhood Markets, Inc. Of A Class Action Lawsuit And A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of February 15, 2022 - HOOD

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:. To:All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Robinhood Markets, Inc.("Robinhood" or the "Company") (HOOD) shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering ("IPO") conducted in July 2021. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California. To get more information go to:
LAW
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Of Class Action Against Alfi, Inc. (ALF, ALFIW)

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP reminds investors that a class action was filed on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALF, ALFIW) common stock or warrants pursuant to the Company's May 4, 2021 initial public offering ("IPO") or securities between May 4, 2021 and November 15, 2021. The complaint alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1933 and Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Alfi provides interactive artificial intelligence and machine learning software solutions.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA) Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Reata" or the "Company") (RETA) - Get Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Class A Report securities, and/or sold Reata put options, between November 9, 2020 and December 8, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Reata investors have until February 18, 2022to file a lead plaintiff motion.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against TMC The Metals Company Inc. (TMC)

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming December 27, 2021deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased TMC the metals company Inc. ("TMC" or the "Company") (TMC) securities between March 4, 2021 and October 5, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").
LAW
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Spiegel
TheStreet

Wolper Law Firm, P.A. Files Multiple FINRA Arbitration Claims Against Oppenheimer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wolper Law Firm has filed multiple arbitration claims with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA") on behalf of victims of the alleged Ponzi scheme perpetrated by John J. Woods, a former Financial Advisor at Oppenheimer & Co., Inc. The claims seek damages for clients who were victimized through the Horizon Private Equity, III Fund.
LAW
The Press

MARA SECURITIES FRAUD: Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Encourages Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) Investors to Contact Firm's Attorneys, Securities Fraud Class Action Filed

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Securities Class Action:. The litigation arises from Defendants' misleading statements concerning Marathon's plan to build a data management facility in...
LAW
TheStreet

RAAS Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Cloopen Group Holding Limited Investors Of Class Action And Encourages Shareholders To Contact The Firm

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Cloopen Group Holding Limited ("Cloopen " or the "Company") (NYSE: RAAS) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who (a) purchased or otherwise acquired Cloopen American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's February 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO"); and/or (b) purchased or otherwise acquired Cloopen securities during the Class Period. Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/raas.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR RIGHTS LAW FIRM, Encourages Sleep Number Corporation Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - SNBR

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR) between February 18, 2021 and July 20, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 14, 2022.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Securities Fraud#Snap Inc#Llp#Class Action Lawsuit#Get Snap Inc#Misconductsnap#American#Ar#Apple Inc#Ios
TheStreet

BAIDU ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Baidu, Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Baidu, Inc. ("Baidu" or the "Company") (BIDU) - Get Baidu Inc. Report in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Baidu securities between March 22, 2021 and March 29, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until February 14, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (RVNC) Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Revance Therapeutics, Inc. ("Revance" or the "Company") (RVNC) - Get Revance Therapeutics, Inc. Report securities between November 25, 2019 and October 11, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Revance investors have until February 8, 2022to file a lead plaintiff motion.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

D-MARKET/HEPSIBURADA SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading D/b/a Hepsiburada - HEPS

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until December 20, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (d/b/a "Hepsiburada") (NasdaqGS: HEPS), if they purchased the Company's American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") issued in connection with its July 2021 initial public stock offering (the "IPO"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders With Losses On Their Investment In Tencent Music Entertainment Group Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadline Against Goldman Sachs Group Inc. And Morgan Stanley - TME

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley on behalf of investors in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (" Tencent" or the "Company") (TME) - Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group Report. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, and docketed under 21-cv-09564, is on behalf of all those investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Tencent shares contemporaneously with Defendants' unlawful trades from March 22, 2021 through and including March 29, 2021 (the "Class Period"), pursuant to Sections 20A, 10(b), and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"), 15 U.S.C. §§ 78t-1, 78j(b), and 78t(a).
LAW
TheStreet

Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims On Behalf Of Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ: NVEI) Investors

RADNOR, Pa., Dec. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors of Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) ("Nuvei"). Nuvei, headquartered in Montreal, Canada, provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheStreet

Jupiter (JUPW) Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Merger Of Jupiter Wellness, Inc. Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - JUPW

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (JUPW) and Next Frontier Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is fair to Jupiter shareholders. Under the terms of the transaction, Next Frontier shareholders will receive shares of Jupiter convertible preferred stock that will be convertible into the common stock of Jupiter and no cash.
BUSINESS
The Press

BLI DEADLINE: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Lawsuit Against Berkeley Lights, Inc. and Announces Opportunity for Investors with Substantial Losses to Lead Case

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP has filed a class action lawsuit seeking to represent purchasers of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLI) common stock between July 17, 2020 and September 14, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") and charging Berkeley Lights and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Berkeley Lights class action lawsuit was commenced on December 8, 2021 in the Northern District of California and is captioned Ng v. Berkeley Lights, Inc., No. 21-cv-09497.
LAW
TheStreet

Alliant Technologies, L.L.C. (d/b/a TenFour) Inks Agreement To Sell Substantially All Assets To Acuative Corporation Pursuant To Section 363 Of U.S. Bankruptcy Code

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliant Technologies, L.L.C. (d/b/a TenFour), a provider of subscription-based networking, communications, and security technologies to a number of major retail and manufacturing customers, and its affiliates AlliantWare, L.L.C. and Red Forge LLC (collectively, "TenFour"), are pleased to announce that TenFour has entered into an asset purchase agreement ("APA") with Acuative Corporation ("Acuative") to sell substantially all of TenFour's assets pursuant to section 363 of the Bankruptcy Code.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

NanoVibronix Adjourns Special Meeting Of Stockholders

Elmsford, NY, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoVibronix, Inc. (the "Company") (NAOV) - Get NanoVibronix, Inc. Report announced today that the Company's Special Meeting of Stockholders, scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Eastern time today, December 21, 2021, has been adjourned to allow for more time for stockholders to vote due to a lack of quorum. The meeting has been scheduled to reconvene on December 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time and will be held virtually online at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/NAOV2021SM2.
ELMSFORD, NY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
77K+
Post
291K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy