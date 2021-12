At Western Cooperative Electric, we know our members expect the lights to come on every time they turn on the switch. However, severe wind in our area has caused the power to go out across a large section of our service area, resulting in an extended outage. Our goal is to safely restore electrical service to every home and business as quickly as possible. However, we know that some members may experience an extended delay in service.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO