ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

Santa Clara Aquamaids Appoints Bill May As New Head Coach

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Santa Clara Aquamaids (SCA), a pillar in the sport of artistic swimming in the United States and one of the most-recognized elite clubs globally, is excited to announce that internationally renowned artistic swimmer and long-time Cirque du Soleil performer Bill May will serve as the Santa Clara Aquamaids' 5th Head Coach.

Bill is a FINA artistic swimming champion in both the mixed duet and men's solo events, a pioneer who opened the doors of artistic swimming to men, and a trusted mentor to artistic swimmers around the world. Bill will begin transitioning into his new role starting in January 2022, working alongside current Head Coach Chris Carver, until he formally steps into the Head Coach role on February 28.

Bill trained with the Aquamaids and has always been the quintessential SCA emissary, continuing to train with Chris throughout his career and becoming an icon in his own right.

"We can't think of anyone better suited to follow in Chris's footsteps," noted a spokesperson for Santa Clara Aquamaids.

Chris has been the backbone of the Aquamaids and a pivotal figure in the sport of artistic swimming during her tenure, having coached the US National team to Olympic glory three times.

"With profound appreciation, the club thanks her for the dedication, passion, and commitment to excellence she has brought to the club and to the sport," the spokesperson noted, adding that Chris will continue to serve as the Aquamaids' Programs Director to ensure a smooth transition as they" embark on the next chapter of SCA's journey.

"We look forward to strengthening the SCA legacy built under Chris's leadership by infusing the club's tradition of excellence with the fresh and innovative vision that Bill brings to the table. Go Big Red!"

About Santa Clara Aquamaids:

Santa Clara Aquamaids have been producing world-class artistic swimmers and Olympic athletes since 1964. Santa Clara Aquamaids is proud to have contributed to the development of artistic swimming worldwide. They offer lessons year-round as well as private and semi-private lessons. For more information, please visit https://aquamaids.org/ .

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/santa-clara-aquamaids-appoints-bill-may-as-new-head-coach-301444856.html

SOURCE Santa Clara Aquamaids

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

AJ Rosen: British Olympic luge athlete dies, aged 37

Adam "AJ" Rosen, a three-time Olympic luge athlete for Great Britain, has died at the age of 37 from cancer. Luge GB announced that Rosen, who was born in the United States, had died on Sunday following a "ferocious battle" with the disease. Along with being one of GB's "greatest...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cirque Du Soleil#Swimming#Fina#Sca
The Independent

Former British Olympic luge athlete AJ Rosen dies aged 37

Former British Olympic luge athlete AJ Rosen has died of cancer at the age of 37.Luge GB announced that Rosen, who competed at the 2006, 2010 and 2018 Winter Games, died on Sunday after a “ferocious battle” with the disease.The American-born Rosen secured the best place finish for a British luger in history when he finished sixth at a World Cup race in Canada in 2009.With great sadness we announce that 3x @TeamGB Olympian AJ Rosen passed away this morning following a ferocious battle against cancer. AJ was not only one of the greatest ever GB Luge Olympians, he was...
SPORTS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
77K+
Post
291K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy