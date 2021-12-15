ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler Ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi D/b/a Hepsiburada Investors With Losses Over $100K To Secure Counsel Before Important December 20 Deadline In Securities Class Action - HEPS

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi d/b/a Hepsiburada (NASDAQ: HEPS) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's July 2021 initial public offering ("IPO" or the "Offering") of the important December 20, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Hepsiburada securities pursuant and/or traceable to the IPO you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT:To join the Hepsiburada class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2175.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 20, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW:We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE:According to the lawsuit, the Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted to state that: (1) Hepsiburada suffered a sharp deceleration in operational and sales growth during second quarter 2021; (2) as a result, Hepsiburada initiated certain actions to fortify its competitive position, including investing in electronics and high frequency categories and discounting certain categories; (3) as a result of the foregoing, Hepsiburada's revenue and gross merchandise value had declined during second quarter 2021; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about Hepsiburada's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Hepsiburada class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2175.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq. Phillip Kim, Esq. The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. 275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor New York, NY 10016 Tel: (212) 686-1060 Toll Free: (866) 767-3653 Fax: (212) 202-3827 lrosen@rosenlegal.com pkim@rosenlegal.com cases@rosenlegal.com www.rosenlegal.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rosen-a-leading-law-firm-encourages-d-market-elektronik-hizmetler-ve-ticaret-anonim-sirketi-dba-hepsiburada-investors-with-losses-over-100k-to-secure-counsel-before-important-december-20-deadline-in-securities-class-action---301444858.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

Comments / 0

