Kitzhaber, a former emergency room physician, served as governor of Oregon from 1995-2003 and again from 2011-2015. He lives in Portland. Last August, I drove down Interstate 5 for a five-day float trip through the lower Rogue River Canyon. I stopped in Roseburg at the local Safeway to provision my raft. Roseburg was my home from 1974 to 1992, where I practiced emergency medicine in the local hospital. But this was a difficult homecoming. Like the rest of Oregon, the community was battle-weary from the pandemic, school closures, business closures and from months of social distancing. But the pandemic had also divided the community in ways deeper and more visceral than in many urban parts of the state.

