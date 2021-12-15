ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
INVESTOR NOTICE: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Peloton Interactive, Inc. Investors With Losses Exceeding $100K To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline In Securities Class Action - PTON

By PR Newswire
 6 days ago

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) - Get Peloton Interactive, Inc. Class A Report between December 9, 2020 and November 4, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important January 18, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Peloton securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT:To join the Peloton class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2204.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 18, 2022. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW:We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE:According to the lawsuit, defendants repeatedly and falsely assured investors that the Company's positive results and growth would continue after the pandemic. In addition, during the Class Period, Defendants made false and misleading statements about the amount of inventory that Peloton held, and touted the Company's ability to keep its inventory levels in line with substantial, sustained demand. As a result of defendants' misrepresentations, Peloton common stock traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Peloton class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2204.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq. Phillip Kim, Esq. The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. 275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor New York, NY 10016 Tel: (212) 686-1060 Toll Free: (866) 767-3653 Fax: (212) 202-3827 lrosen@rosenlegal.com pkim@rosenlegal.com cases@rosenlegal.com www.rosenlegal.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investor-notice-rosen-a-top-ranked-law-firm-encourages-peloton-interactive-inc-investors-with-losses-exceeding-100k-to-secure-counsel-before-important-deadline-in-securities-class-action--pton-301444739.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

