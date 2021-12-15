Just starting out

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hello everyone, I'm new to MFP, and I can see it is really going to help...

Setting calorie goal in MFP

Hi, I'm new to MFP and calorie counting. In setting my daily calories I want to know do I set my calorie goal as the cutting calories value? Or is my daily goal my maintenance calorie value and then work towards the cutting calories value by calorie deficit from exercise?
Hello LETS DO THIS

Hello im excited to get back on track and start tracking what goes in my body. I am on a mission to loos weight the healthy way. Does anyone here do any type of long term fasting 🤔? Im trying to figure out what exercises is good when I'm doing my 3 day fast.
Just Give Me 10 Days - Round 172

Please join us starting on 12/8, for JUST GIVE ME 10 DAYS, when we will begin Round 172!. Anyone can join us at anytime during the round. Join us! If we stay mindful we can do this, you can do this. Welcome back past members, welcome new members, let's keep...
Major motivation loss

Hey everyone. Just got congratulated for being with fitnesspal for 6 years. In that 6 years I have never reached or stuck at my goal. It’s not the app. I’ve used Noom. Trust me. It’s not the app!!!. I get bouts of energy and motivation. Obviously doesn’t...
Operation transformation

Just a quick hello to the community, I read somewhere on the app that if you include yourself socially here you have more of a chance to succeed. My goals are to put on much needed weight and to also become stronger. Whilst tracking what I eat so I can have a much healthier diet.
2 Supplements That Double Weight Loss

Taking the two supplements lead to people in the study losing more belly fat and more fat overall. Calcium supplementation combined with vitamin D can help weight loss, research finds. Taking the two supplements led to people in the study losing more belly fat and more fat overall. One study...
Hello everyone! My user name is EverydayEveryday

EverydayEveryday here just joined. My user name is the mantra that I use every day while I am walking. I am 62 and started walking every day on May 3, 2021 and have not missed a day and kept track of steps and miles and time and have walked 605 miles since starting. I try to walk a minimum of 2 miles each day but cannot believe how often that is exceeded. I also cannot believe how motivating it is and how eating different and picking up weights and stretching and yoga just begs me to continue. I feel so much better and I am a lot happier in my life. I joined here to continue on towards my goal which is 15 more pounds with no dieting. I have changed my eating though to clean, whole foods and trying to understand macro nutrients and the health benefits of certain foods. I joined "Fierce Women Sculpting Powerful Bodies and Champion Mindsets" group on Facebook and have learned so much and participated in their free short challenges. I am looking forward to being a part of this community and hopefully learn to do things to slow the aging process and accelerate the health of my older body. Cheers everyone!
Help with JUDD (Alternate Day Diet) please

I've been researching this plan with the intention of starting it in 2022...just to celebrate my 70th year!. Looking at a few different sources on the net..one mentioned the first 2 weeks or induction should be no more than 500 calories (or 20% of 'normal' calories) to turn on the SIRT1 gene. Is this correct or do I alternate UP and DOWN days? My TDEE is 1470 cals so 20% of this would be about 300 cals. I find it hard to believe one could survive 2 weeks on 300 cals/day.
Is it the training or my eating?

Over the last year, I put on a good chunk of mass, reaching 185lbs at my heaviest; I went up 20 pounds between the start of 2020 and early 2021. I cut this summer, dropping down to the 175lbs range, however now that it's winter I was looking to go back up in weight.
New Member

BE ACTIVE - get off your butt and MOVE. Find SOMETHING you enjoy. If your activity is limited, find ways to move that you are ABLE to do. Deprivation is the key to Binging and falling off the wagon. Learn how to fit your favorite things in regularly. There are no 'bad foods' Just 'bad quantities'.
My goals for 2022

Keep losing weight and learn to maintain. I have about 30-35 pounds to go. I would like to not only run a PR in the 2022 Chicago Marathon, but qualify for Boston . The time for my age group (60-64) is 4:20 Hs. I will work hard for that. Participate...
Exercise, diet and limited diet

I should start by confessing I have some pretty disordered thinking and body image right now. Since Christmas last year I'd lost 50lbs 🥳🥳🥳 I was thrilled! All through low carb. But I still had 20lbs to go!. Unfortunately in the last three months, I've been gaining...
What workout is best for weight loss….

There’s lots of evidence to support both - but, as someone who really needs to lose weight I am hoping to find out what worked for you…. None of the above.... fork put downs and table push-aways are the best exercises for weight loss. MaggieGirl135 Posts: 457 Member. @ccrdragon...
Mental strength techniques for binge eating and snacking

Lost 13kg in the last 6 months and still going but the hardest thing I find is to stop the snacking, especially during times of life stress and solitude. I add a few treats into the diet to combat this, but when on a VLC diet (1700Kcals) the mental strength is the hardest discipline to sustain. Anybody use any techniques to help?
