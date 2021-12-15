ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

The TSA’s Advice For Traveling With Gifts This Holiday Season

By Johnny Jet
johnnyjet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of...

www.johnnyjet.com

Comments / 0

Related
johnnyjet.com

Why Some Doctors Will Never Fly Southwest Airlines Again

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I know Southwest Airlines (SWA) used to be the favorite airline of so many travelers because they offer two free checked bags, no ridiculous change fees and their flight attendants have always been fun to fly with. However, it seems times are changing for many, including me.
LIFESTYLE
CBS Baltimore

TSA Expecting December Holiday Travel To Approach Pre-Pandemic Levels

WASHINGTON (WJZ) — The Transportation Security Administration expects passenger traffic in American airports to approach pre-pandemic levels during the holiday season. Agents screened 21 million passengers during a 10-day period around the Thanksgiving holiday. More than 31,000 people flew out of BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, marking a new high point for passenger traffic since the start of the pandemic, an airport official said. With Christmas and New Year’s Eve approaching, TSA is advising passengers to arrive two hours early for domestic or three early hours for international flights, and to avoid airport rush hours if possible — they’re normally between 5-7 a.m. or 4-6 p.m. “We see a strengthening in the airline travel industry toward pre-pandemic levels and our goal is to ensure you as the passenger have a safe and secure flight,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. “We work hard with our airport and airline partners to achieve this by ensuring screening operations meet the upcoming demand.” The agency also advises travelers to study the guidelines of what’s permitted in checked luggage and carry-on bags. A face mask requirement is still in place in U.S. airports and is extended through March 18, 2022, the agency said.
TRAVEL
WETM

Can you take wrapped presents on a plane? Holiday travel tips from the TSA

(WETM) – The holidays can be both a wonderful and stressful time of the year and knowing what holiday staples you can and can’t take on a plane can make the difference. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are offering up these holiday travel tips for those flying with wrapped gifts, food and drinks, decorations, and candles.
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Tips#Aircraft#Advertising Disclosure#Tsa
TravelPulse

TSA Expects Near Pre-Pandemic Numbers for Winter Holiday Travel Period

After a busy Thanksgiving holiday, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is anticipating high passenger volumes throughout the winter holiday travel period. TSA officials revealed they had screened just under 21 million travelers during the 10-day Thanksgiving holiday. To avoid similar congestion around the December holidays, the agency is encouraging passengers to sign up for TSA PreCheck and save time at the airport.
TRAVEL
WCBD Count on 2

Cybersecurity experts warns of TSA scams during holiday season

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – With the holiday travel season in full swing, cybersecurity experts say there’s been a surge in TSA PreCheck form scams across the country. “They always take advantage of specific times during the year to prey on potential victims, and the holiday season is definitely one of those times,” says Crane Hassold, […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WMDT.com

Experts advice putting ‘budgeting’ at the top of your holiday gift list

DELMARVA – “This year I don’t know why, but I’m just not feeling it,” Milford resident Marissa King said. Inflation and supply chain shortages. Those are two unexpected items on many shoppers’ holiday lists this year. Yet, financial experts say it doesn’t have to be a scary thing as long as you tackle your holiday mission with a plan.
MILFORD, DE
foxla.com

TSA anticipates surge in air travel through December holidays, here's how you can prepare

WASHINGTON - The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is anticipating a spike in air travel through the December holidays, according to an agency news release. The prediction comes after over 21 million travelers were screened during the 10-day Thanksgiving break, the TSA said. TSA officials are encouraging holiday travelers to sign...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airplanes
NBC New York

TSA Security at LaGuardia Airport Discover Sword in Traveler's Carry-On Bag

A sword was discovered inside a carry-on bag at a security checkpoint at LaGuardia Airport Sunday, according to the Transportation Security Administration. According to the TSA, when it comes to swords, they are not permitted in carry-on bags -- this includes "cutting or thrusting weapons, including fencing foils." "Any sharp...
LIFESTYLE
spectrumlocalnews.com

TSA offers New Yorkers tips for a stress-free holiday travel experience

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Niagara International Airport’s Transportation Security Administration shared tips for a safe and stress-free travel experience this holiday season. “Get here early,” said Buffalo-Niagara Airport director of aviation William Vanecek. “You’re better off getting here early, getting through the checkpoint, sitting down, [and] having a...
BUFFALO, NY
News 12

Holiday travel: TSA offers some pointers for traveling safely and efficiently

The Transportation Safety Administration is preparing for a very busy holiday travel season. Newark Liberty International Airport was operating smoothly on Wednesday. But travel experts say that this can all change as Christmas gets closer. “As we get close to Christmas the New Year holiday, we will see numbers pick...
NEWARK, NJ
News 12

TSA issues guidelines on traveling with Christmas foods, other holiday items

The Transportation Security Administration released some guidelines to help passengers traveling with Christmas foods and other holiday items make it through checkpoints smoothly. When it comes to food, solid items can go through a checkpoint. However, items that can be spilled, sprayed, spread, pumped, or poured and are larger than...
FOOD & DRINKS
johnnyjet.com

Don’t Leave Home Without Disinfectant Wipes

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Disclosure, visit this page.
LIFESTYLE
iheart.com

TSA Offering Reminders Ahead Of Very Busy Holiday Travel Week

The Transportation Security Administration is offering some simple reminders to people who will be flying to their holiday destinations this week. Officials say everyone should arrive at the airport at least two hours before their flight which will give them enough time to get through security. They also say things like wrapped gifts, food, electronics, and alcohol can be brought on board in either a carry-on bag or checked luggage but may be subject to additional screening.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy