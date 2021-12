In his 13 years in the league, Stephen Curry has only dawned the jersey of Golden State Warriors. Showcasing his potential since the early days, the Dubs knew what weapon they had at their disposal and after the team’s championship spree, Curry unleashed his very best from downtown. As a result of which, many considered him to be the swiftest shooter ever to step into the league. But it wasn’t until Warriors vs Knicks at Madison Square Garden until the 33-years-old officially took the tag.

NBA ・ 4 HOURS AGO