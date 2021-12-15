ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Sumter wrestling shines at Dutch Fork

By FROM STAFF REPORTS
Item
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sumter wrestling team took park in the Silver Fox...

www.theitem.com

Comments / 0

Related
Peninsula Daily News

ATHLETES OF THE WEEK: Jake Weakley, Matthew Montes, Forks wrestling

Forks’ Jake Weakley and Matthew Montes have been absolutely dominant for the Spartans wrestling team so far this season. Weakley won his 160-pound weight division at the Forks home meet on. Dec. 4. He also came in first at the Tony Saldivar Ironman meet in Granger on Dec. 11,...
WWE
WSPA 7News

Tiger & son’s 11 straight birdies fall short of Daly duo

In a remarkable return from a car crash 10 months ago that badly damaged his right leg, Woods and 12-year-old son Charlie set a tournament record with 11 straight birdies and pushed John Daly and his college son all the way to the finish Sunday in the PNC Championship.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver Fox#Combat#Dutch Fork

Comments / 0

Community Policy