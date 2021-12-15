ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Outlaw sparks Pacific to 80-71 OT win over UC Santa Barbara

Frankfort Times
 4 days ago

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Greg Outlaw sank a 3-pointer to ignite a big run in...

ysusports.com

Penguins Showcase Defense in 71-27 Win Over Davis & Elkins

The Youngstown State women's basketball allowed the second-fewest points in a game in school history and beat Davis & Elkins 71-27 on Friday evening at Beeghly Center. The Penguins led 20-2 after a quarter and were ahead by double digits for more than 35 minutes as they improved to 9-1 this season.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
abc17news.com

Miles sparks TCU to 80-73 win over Georgetown

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mike Miles scored 14 of his 20 points in the second half and TCU used a late run to defeat Georgetown 80-73. Miles keyed a 14-3 run that gave the Horned Frogs a 73-64 lead with 4:14 to play. That proved to be just enough as TCU was 1 of 4 with three turnovers from there. Charles O’Bannon added 15 points for TCU, which won its sixth straight. TCU gave the Big 12 a 5-5 tie in the third Big East/Big 12 Battle. Aminu Mohammed scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Hoyas, who were without point guard Dante Harris because of a sprained ankle.
BASKETBALL
Frankfort Times

No. 20 BYU women defeat Washington State 71-53

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Paisley Harding scored 20 points, Tegan Graham added 15 and No. 20-ranked BYU pulled away for a 71-53 win over Washington State on Saturday. Shaylee Gonzales added 13 points and Sara Hamson 10 for BYU (9-1), which rebounded after after losing its first game of the season 99-91 in overtime at Oklahoma. Lauren Gustin snared 13 rebounds as BYU had a 50-35 rebounding advantage.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Frankfort Times

Balanced attack leads No. 14 Houston past Oklahoma St. 72-61

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Jamal Shead scored 18 points, Fabian White had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 14 Houston beat Oklahoma State 72-61 on Saturday in the lone game of the scheduled Hoop Hype XL College Basketball Showcase doubleheader. Marcus Sasser added 15 points and Kyler...
BASKETBALL
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Frankfort Times

Ferris St. wins first D-II title, routs Valdosta St. 58-17

MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Quarterback Jared Bernhardt had three touchdown runs in the first half as undefeated Ferris State built a big lead and cruised to its first Division II championship with a 58-17 rout of Valdosta State on Saturday night. It was the most points scored in a...
FOOTBALL
souraiders.com

Mundu sparks Raiders with 23 in win over Corban

ASHLAND – Atmar Mundu provided a much-needed spark for Southern Oregon, starring in a 75-69 win over Corban on Saturday at Lithia Motors Pavilion as the Raiders salvaged a Cascade Conference weekend split. Mundu, a junior guard in his first season at SOU, tallied 23 points, six rebounds and...
ASHLAND, OR
Frankfort Times

Undefeated Morningside beats Grand View 38-28 for NAIA title

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Joe Dolincheck threw two touchdown passes, Anthony Sims ran for three scores and undefeated Morningside won the NAIA championship game on a drizzly Saturday night, knocking off previously unbeaten Grand View 38-28. It was Morningside's (14-0) third title in four years. It was also the first time in 66 years that two teams from the same state (Iowa) competed in the title game.
HIGH SCHOOL
Frankfort Times

Goggia takes super-G for 5th win in 17 days; Shiffrin 5th

VAL d'ISÈRE, France (AP) — Sofia Goggia has been unbeaten in downhill for an entire year. Now the Olympic champion from Italy is starting to dominate in super-G, too. Goggia won the last women’s World Cup super-G of the calendar year Sunday, a day after she triumphed in her seventh straight downhill.
SPORTS

