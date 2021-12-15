This massive security flaw has the internet freaked out

The US Department of Justice said Monday it has taken action to return more than $154 million allegedly stolen from a Sony subsidiary by one of its Japanese employees who converted it into bitcoin. According to the civil forfeiture complaint filed Monday in San Diego, Rei Ishii, an employee of Sony Life Insurance Company Ltd in Tokyo, allegedly diverted the $154 million in May when the company attempted to transfer funds between its accounts. The money was diverted to an account Ishii controlled at a bank in La Jolla, California and he then converted the funds into 3,879 bitcoin, valued at more than $180 million today, according to the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of California. The funds were seized on December 1 following an FBI investigation, it said.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 HOURS AGO