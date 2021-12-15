ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Blinken says US weighing new sanctions on Myanmar

By MATTHEW LEE
Beaumont Enterprise
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the Biden administration is weighing tough new sanctions on Myanmar to pressure the country’s military leaders to restore a democratic path interrupted by a February coup. Blinken said the situation in Myanmar in the 10...

Washington Post

China vows to respond after US enacts Xinjiang sanctions

BEIJING — China will take all necessary measures to safeguard its institutions and enterprises, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said Friday after the U.S. Senate passed a law barring imports from the Xinjiang region unless businesses can prove they were made without forced labor. The spokesman, Wang Wenbin, said the...
FOREIGN POLICY
albuquerqueexpress.com

China deplores new US sanctions against Xinjiang tech companies

Beijing [China], December 18 (ANI): China strongly deplored new US sanctions barring exports for eight Xinjiang tech companies, saying such measures undermine international economic and trade between the two countries. China's Ministry of Commerce's spokesperson said on Friday: "It's not the first time the US government has interfered with the...
FOREIGN POLICY
Army Times

Blinken vows more US military might in Indo-Pacific to push back against China

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The United States will expand its military and economic relationships with partners in Asia to push back against China’s increasing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday. Blinken said the Biden administration is committed to maintaining peace and prosperity...
MILITARY
AFP

US threatens new measures against Myanmar junta

The United States is considering new measures to pressure the Myanmar junta to return to a "democratic trajectory", Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday, as alarm grows over an escalating crackdown on dissent. - 'Alarming escalation' - Last week, the United Nations warned of an "alarming escalation" of human rights abuses in Myanmar as the military tried to crush dissent.
FOREIGN POLICY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Foreign Minister Momen says US sanctions on B'desh elite force 'unfortunate'

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 12 (ANI): Bangladeshi Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has criticised the US sanctions imposed on officials of the country's elite police force over rights abuse, saying the move was unfortunate and not fact-based. On Friday, the US had imposed sanctions on Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and seven...
FOREIGN POLICY
Voice of America

US Announces New Sanctions on Human Rights Day

As part of the Biden administration's efforts to infuse human rights into its foreign policy, the U.S. State Department on Friday designated 12 government officials from Uganda, China, Belarus, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Mexico for "gross violations of human rights," according to Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Seventy-three years after...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Blinken headed for Southeast Asia with China, Myanmar on agenda

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will head to Southeast Asia next week on a tour designed to show the region's importance for the US strategy of confronting China, and to further address the "worsening" crisis in military-ruled Myanmar. Blinken will start off his round-the-world journey with a meeting with his G7 colleagues Friday through Sunday in Liverpool, England, his spokesman Ned Price said in a statement Wednesday. Among other issues Blinken will discuss "the buildup of Russian forces on Ukraine's border" -- a red hot crisis that was addressed by President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in their virtual summit on Tuesday. Blinken will then head to Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand to stress the top priority of US foreign policy, which is to challenge an ever more assertive China.
WORLD
94.1 Duke FM

Sanction junta, says Myanmar’s ousted government after Suu Kyi jailing

(Reuters) – The international envoy for Myanmar’s shadow civilian government called on Monday for further international sanctions against the military after the jailing of former leader Aung San Suu Kyi, ousted in a Feb. 1 coup. “Today is a shameful day for the rule of law, justice and accountability in...
WORLD
AFP

US hits China with new trade curbs, sanctions over Uyghur rights

The United States on Thursday unleashed a volley of actions to censure China's treatment of the Uyghur minority, with lawmakers voting to curb trade and new sanctions slapped on the world's top consumer drone maker. Companies hit by Treasury Department sanctions include SZ DJI Technology, by far the world's largest producer of consumer drones.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

In Myanmar jungle, civilians prepare to battle military rulers

(Reuters) - At a secret jungle camp in Myanmar’s eastern Karen state, a fitness coach and other civilians are training with armed ethnic guerrillas to fight back against the country’s military takeover. Huddled under makeshift tents in remote hills near the Thai border, these new recruits learn how...
MILITARY
Metro International

EU leaders weigh new sanctions on Russia amid ‘series of attacks’

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union is under assault from Russia on multiple fronts and must unite behind new economic sanctions, Baltic and central European leaders said on Thursday, with Lithuania citing a risk of possible Russian military strikes from Belarus. The warnings at an EU summit were some of the...
POLITICS
Fortune

Shares of China’s largest chipmaker sink to lowest close in nearly a year as Biden team considers tougher sanctions

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The Biden administration is considering imposing tougher sanctions on China’s largest chipmaker, according to people familiar with the situation, building on an effort to limit the country’s access to advanced technology.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Blinken says US still prepared to sell jet fighters to UAE

Secretary of State Antony Blinken insisted Wednesday the US was still prepared to sell F-35 fighter jets to the UAE, which has threatened to scrap the deal over stringent conditions. The $23 billion arms package was pushed through by former president Donald Trump in what was seen as a reward for the United Arab Emirates' recognition of Israel, but his successor Joe Biden has pledged greater oversight over the planes. The Gulf state threatened to dump the agreement Tuesday over the strict conditions, and it comes as Washington grows concerned about China's involvement with the US ally. But Blinken said "we remain prepared to move forward... if that is what the Emiratis are interested in doing", speaking during a visit to Malaysia.
MILITARY
AFP

International outcry as Myanmar junta jails Suu Kyi for two years

Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi was jailed for two years on Monday after being found guilty of incitement against the military and breaching Covid rules -- in a ruling that drew swift international condemnation. A special court initially sentenced the 76-year-old Nobel laureate to four years in prison, but she was partially "pardoned" hours later by the junta chief, who halved the sentence to two years. Suu Kyi has been detained since the generals staged a coup and ousted her government on February 1, ending the Southeast Asian country's brief period of democracy. She has since been hit with a series of charges, including violating the official secrets act, illegally importing walkie talkies and electoral fraud, and faces decades in prison if convicted on all counts.
POLITICS
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Here’s who is banning travel to the U.S. due to COVID

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli ministers on Monday agreed to ban travel to the United States, Canada and eight other countries amid the rapid, global spread of the omicron variant. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office announced the decision following a Cabinet vote. The rare move to red-list the U.S. comes amid rising coronavirus infections in Israel […]
TRAVEL

