AAA: Carolinians catch a break as prices at the pump drift lower

By Staff report editor@averyjournal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE – Gas prices in the Carolinas are continuing their slow seasonal decline despite a slight rebound in oil prices due to fears of a global slowdown caused by the COVID-19 Omicron variant. “Gas prices typically tend to fall around this time of year due to low demand,”...

knsiradio.com

Gas Prices Drift Slightly Lower Ahead of Christmas Travel

(KNSI) — As many prepare to hit the roads to visit family for Christmas, AAA says the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas has decreased by two cents per gallon, but increasing crude oil prices could reverse that trend. Total domestic stocks went down by 700,000...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Henry County Daily Herald

AAA: Gas prices decline slightly

ATLANTA — Georgia gas prices continue to decrease at the pump compared to a week ago. Motorists are now paying an average price of $3.12 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday's state average is 2 cents less than a week ago, 12 cents less than last month and $1.08 more than this time last year.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Miami

AAA: Florida Gas Prices Falling As Thousands Prepare To Hit The Road For The Holiday

TAMPA (CBSMiami) —  Florida gas prices are gradually declining as 5.4 million Floridians prepare to hit the road for the holidays. Sunday’s state average has slipped to $$3.23 per gallon, after declining 3.5 cents during the past week. That downward trend is likely to continue this week, unless oil prices suddenly rebound. Gas prices are still slowly adjusting to the recent drop in crude oil prices. The price of U.S. oil plummeted 13% on Black Friday on concerns about how the Omicron variant could limit global mobility. Oil prices appeared ready to stage a comeback last week but lost momentum by the week’s end....
FLORIDA STATE
State
North Carolina State
State
South Carolina State
Gwinnett Daily Post

AAA: Gas prices continue to fall in Georgia as Christmas approaches

It's getting a little cheaper to fill up a tank of gas in Georgia, even if that decline is more of a prolonged nudge than a sudden drop. AAA announced on Monday morning that gas prices in Georgia have continued a downward trend, although they remain above $3 per gallon. The average price of a gallon of gas in Georgia on Sunday was $3.12, down from $3.14 a week ago and $3.24 a month ago.
GEORGIA STATE
NottinghamMD.com

Gas prices slip again, still $1.09 per gallon higher than a year ago

NOTTINGHAM, MD—For the sixth straight week, the nation’s average gas price has fallen, declining 2.9 cents from a week ago and stands at $3.30 per gallon on Monday according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average is down 11.1 cents from a month ago … Continue reading "Gas prices slip again, still $1.09 per gallon higher than a year ago" The post Gas prices slip again, still $1.09 per gallon higher than a year ago appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
theapopkavoice.com

AAA: Florida gas prices down 12 cents after Thanksgiving

Florida gas prices continue to gradually decline as 5.4 million Floridians prepare to hit the road for the holidays. (Click here to view AAA's Year-End Holiday Travel Forecast.) Pump prices averaged $3.23 per gallon on Sunday, after slipping 3.5 cents last week. The state average has declined 12 cents per...
FLORIDA STATE
Westerly Sun

AAA Northeast: Gas prices in R.I. unchanged heading into Christmas holiday

PROVIDENCE — Gas prices have dropped by 4 cents over the past month, but wavering crude oil prices and an increase in consumer demand could push prices upward even further in the coming weeks. A survey of gas prices in Rhode Island on Monday found self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline...
TRAFFIC
accesswdun.com

AAA: Georgia gasoline prices drop 2 cents ahead of Christmas

Georgia gasoline prices continue to decrease as the Christmas holiday approaches. According to this week's report from AAA-The Auto club South, Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $3.12 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. The price is two cents less than a week ago, 12 cents less than last month and $1.08 more than this time last year.
GEORGIA STATE
MarketWatch

Oil ends sharply lower as omicron threatens demand outlook

Oil futures ended sharply lower Monday, but off session lows, as the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 underlined worries over the outlook for demand. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery , the most actively traded U.S. contract, fell $2.11, or 3%, to $68.61 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after trading as low as $66.12.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
2 On Your Side

AAA: National average gas price continues to drop

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The national average price of gas continues to decline; however, drivers in the Buffalo area won't see any changes at the pump this week. According to the latest report from AAA, the national average price for a gallon of gas decreased by two cents from the week prior, dropping to $3.31. This time last year the average price for gas was $2.22.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Philly

Gas Prices Drop Again In New Jersey, Around The Nation

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices have dipped again in New Jersey and around the nation, but analysts are warning that rising crude oil prices could halt the trend. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.41, down a penny from last week. Drivers were paying an average of $2.32 a gallon a year ago at this time. The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.31, down two cents from last week. Drivers were paying $2.20 a gallon on average a year ago at this time. Analysts say gas prices tend to dip at this time of year due to to shorter days and lower demand, and that trend got an assist from a recent drop in oil prices due to fears over the omicron variant. But analysts say the variant’s impact on pricing appears to be fading, and it remains to be seen whether oil prices stabilize or rise. © Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
rigzone.com

Bakken, Permian Push U.S. To Record Gas Flaring Lows

Onshore gas flaring in the U.S. nosedived in the third quarter of 2021, falling to its lowest level since at least 2012. Onshore gas flaring in the U.S. nosedived in the third quarter of 2021, falling to its lowest level since at least 2012, Rystad Energy stated. Flaring activity reached...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Bakersfield Channel

AAA: Average gas prices still near record high

(KERO) — Travel is expected to be up this holiday season and so too are gas prices. According to the Auto Club’s Weekend Gas Watch, the average price of regular gas in California is still near the record high set in late November. The average price of gas...
LOS ANGELES, CA

